Rivermont Collegiate recognized by Iowa for registering young voters.

It’s not something officials see often, he said. An example of a similar increase he cited happened when Ronald Reagan won his first term. Another was when Barack Obama won his first term.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said every election was important, but data shows that candidates do make an impact.

Iowans understand that voting is important, Pate said. The state is in the top five nationally in voter registration and participation.

"We want to do better, and that's part of why we are doing this particular program to inspire young people," he said.

The hope is to encourage participation in smaller-scale elections such as city and school board elections, as well as the larger ones, Pate said.

The Catt Award is named after an Iowan instrumental in getting the 19th Amendment passed 100 years ago, clearing the way for women to vote in the U.S., according to the news release.

"She did not only crusade in Iowa to get it done, she traveled the country to help get it passed in other states as well," Pate said. “She was also the founder of the National League of Women Voters, and that is a group that has been very instrumental and very key in promoting voter education across this country."