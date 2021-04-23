Rivermont Collegiate teacher nominated for national award

A Rivermont Collegiate teacher could be named the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year in June.
Leigh Ann Schroeder has been nominated for the $10,000 award, which recognizes teachers who encourage their students in historical learning through creative use of source material and active learning strategies, according to a Rivermont news release.
The award is part of the National History Day National Contest.
National History Day is a nonprofit that encourages the study of history. The annual contest includes students developing and presenting historical research in a variety of formats, according to the NHD website.
The winner of the Behring award will be announced on June 19.