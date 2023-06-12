Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf was one of 19 schools that earned the "Carrie Chapman Catt Award" this school year from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
The award is given to Iowa schools that register at least 90% of eligible students to vote. Rivermont was also among five other schools to win the award for the fourth year in a row.
More than 2,600 high school students registered this year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.
“It’s great to see so many young people stepping up and taking the first step in the voting process by getting registered,” Pate said in an announcement. “Thank you to the teachers and administrators at these 17 schools by engaging the students in civics. I tell young people all the time, the best way to make your voice heard is by voting, and to do that, you need to get registered.”
Each of the 19 award-winning schools will be presented with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy.
Additionally, nine schools registered more than 70% of eligible students — including Camanche High School — and 10 registered more than 50%, including Regina Catholic High School in Iowa City and Wapello Senior High School.
To view the full list of schools recognized, visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/news/2023_06_08.html
Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration within Iowa high schools. Inspire2Vote — a nonprofit, nonpartisan program — collaborates with Pate's office to assist with voter registration efforts.
Carrie Chapman Catt, an Iowa native, was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote over 100 years ago.
