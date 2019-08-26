Rivermont Collegiate headmaster C. Max Roach cuts the ribbon with Mayor of Bettendorf, Robert Gallagher and Mayor of Rock Island Mike Thoms along with students and staff as they open the new STEAM center during ceremonies, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Rivermont Collegiate opens the new three-story STEAM center consisting of classrooms and dorm rooms during ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Students relax in the Student Commons in the new Rivermont Collegiate STEAM center during ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Students, family and faculty watch as Rivermont Collegiate opens the new STEAM center during ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Leigh Ann Schroeder history teacher at Rivermont Collegiate arranges her classroom at the new STEAM center during ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Rivermont Collegiate, Life Science and Biology teacher Scott Wellnitz welcomes visitors to his classroom at the new STEAM center during ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Rivermont Collegiate students Jordon Hylton and Mohamed Monkari work at arranging their dorm room in the new STEAM center during ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Bettendorf.
When Leigh Ann Schroeder was a student at Rivermont Collegiate, all of the students were relegated to the mansion. Now, in her 18th year of teaching at the private school, she’s setting up her history classroom in the new STEAM center, a 30,000-foot addition with classrooms, student dorms and faculty apartments.
Schroeder — who is also the parent of an alum and a sophomore at the school — said the addition allows for more technology and resources. As of the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, it’s not completely finished yet: Landscaping needs be added around the building, and the third floor is locked off and the stairwells unfinished.
But what’s complete is bright, big and spacious.
“The rooms are so good,” said Hikmatullah Bahvamee, a 17-year-old junior and boarding student. “The common place is so nice.”
Dorm parents live alongside the boarding students, Schroeder said. Laurie Elliott, who works with preschoolers, said the boarding component creates a very tight-knit community, even for students who don’t live on campus.
“Even for our younger students, there’s a real sense of community,” she said, adding that older students have come into her classes to play with and talk to the school’s youngest students.
Schroeder also spoke to the close relationships.
