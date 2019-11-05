Multiple robocalls are being issued in the Bettendorf Community School District Election, including one that endorses a write-in candidate.
A call by Melissa Von Maur call endorses write-in candidate Steve Geifman as well as incumbents Paul Castro and Dr. Michael Pyevich.
Director of Communications Celeste Miller had confirmed earlier that there was a robocall but said the district had nothing to do with it.
Local firm Personal Marketing Research also confirmed the existence of robocalls issued in Bettendorf for School Board.
The robocall by Von Maur instructs voters how to write in Geifman and how to spell his name, as well as endorsing Castro and Pyevich.
“These gentlemen are dedicated in helping each student achieve academic success whether they are college-bound or on the career technical path, securing a safe environment for teachers, staff and students and being a responsible steward of your tax dollar,” the call says. “Please consider voting for these candidates.”
The robocall does not say who paid for it.
Initially appointed by the board Sept 16 to replace departed director Stacey Struck until the end of her appointed term, Geifman is now asking to be elected in a write-in campaign.
“I did say I wasn’t going to formally run when packets were due — however the past couple months I’ve come to the conclusion: we have some catching up to do,” an Oct 29 Facebook post reads. “Please vote for your Schools this Tuesday. We have 6 brave candidates — I’m just offering up another voice.”
In a series of Oct. 31 Facebook posts, Melissa Von Maur also advocates for Geifman’s election.
“In the past month of his participation, I’ve seen how much he cares about this district and I know he would make a positive impact to our schools,” Von Maur’s post reads. “Please consider writing him in as well.”
Another robocall endorses candidates Rebecca Eastman and Joanna Doerder.
“As mothers of both current and future Bettendorf students, we are invested in the future of the Bettendorf Community School District,” Doerder says in the call. “We are committed to appointing visionary leadership for the future of our district, providing safe schools and a quality education for each student, supporting our teachers and staff and using our tax dollars wisely.”
Above all, Doerder says in the call, they will serve Bettendorf with honesty, integrity and transparency. The call was paid for by Doerder and Eastman, the call says.