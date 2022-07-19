Rock Island - Milan School District will hold annual "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event Sunday

The Rock Island-Milan School District will host their annual "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The event will take place in Schwiebert Park in Rock Island from 2 - 4 p.m.

Families will be able to register their children for the 2022-23 school year at the event, with representatives from each school in the district.

NEST Cafe, Miguel's Street Tacos and Sweet Shardae's will provide refreshments.

Rock Island Library, METROlink, Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, and local colleges will be on hand at the event, providing information and resources for students and families.

Around 3 p.m., the eighth annual "Bikers 4 Backpacks" will ride into the event and deliver school supplies to students. The cyclists have been collecting school supplies to donate for the last few weeks.