Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Anyone can steer the ship, but it takes a leader to chart the course.

That's what author John C. Maxwell said, and first-grader Vaughn Wilson took the advice when launching the Titanic Club this year at his school, Eugene Field Elementary in Rock Island.

When asked how he became so interested in the famously doomed passenger liner, the 7-year-old said, "It's a long story," but it started around age four.

"I saw this video at my grandma's when I was having a sleepover, and I said in my head, 'I should get into this more,'" Vaughn said, later revealing he now knows nearly everything about Titanic.

Titanic Fun Fact One of Vaughn's favorite Titanic fun facts? The fourth smokestack on the Titanic was fake, and purely up for appearances.

Vaughn and his mom, Lindsey Wilson, read books and watched TV specials, YouTube videos and James Cameron's "Titanic" film to broaden his knowledge of the ship.

Upon joining Eugene Field's Student Leadership Council this year, Vaughn sought to take it a step further. And he got help from a teacher.

"I said, 'Put some thought into it. What's it going to look like?' So then he jotted some ideas down," council sponsor and third-grade teacher Cindy Arkebauer said. "By the next meeting, that's when we started. We put up little posters in the school, and kids could sign up for Titanic club. That's how it all got started."

To Eugene Field principal Jennifer Alongi's knowledge, Vaughn is the youngest student to approach her about starting a new club.

"I was really excited about it. We love that kids show initiative," she said. "We're a 'Leader in Me' Lighthouse School, so we really work hard to develop leadership skills in students, and the fact that he's in first grade just made it all the better, that he's starting early."

The global Leader in Me program aims to build a framework where school leaders, teachers and students, "become leaders of themselves, and then become leaders of others," Arkebauer said.

"He (Vaugh) found that leadership in him," she said. "Now, he's the captain of that crew (Titanic Club). I think it will show that other students can do the same thing, so I look forward for the future, hoping that more students want to take on club ideas."

Alongi agreed, saying the Titanic Club has shown students of all grades that if they want to start a club, they'll be taken seriously.

Between 15 and 20 students across all grades attend Titanic Club meetings regularly. When it first began, members learned about Titanic passengers and the ship's history. They also participated in STEM projects, focusing on things like buoyancy or what can be done to avoid a sunken ship.

"It blows my mind, absolutely," Wilson said of her son's club leadership. "It was definitely a group effort, though, to rally and pull it all together. He's really made something of it; I had no doubt, though, that if he puts his mind to it, he'll get it done. And he did."

Recently, though, meetings have been consumed by the construction of a 9,000 piece mini Lego Titanic replica.

"When we first got the Lego Titanic box, I was so excited," Vaughn said. "My second (favorite) memory was when we first started the club. I was so happy, I was proud of myself. People are getting to know the Titanic better and better, and a lot of people joined."

When asked how he feels about the Titanic Club's growth, the boy replied, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Vaughn making a difference for other students has been one of the most impactful things to witness, Wilson said.

On Thursday, Eugene Field's Titanic Club hosted its end-of-year gala. It featured snacks replicating the meal served the night the Titanic sunk: chocolate éclairs, French vanilla ice cream and fish n' chips (potato chips and Goldfish crackers).

Jackson Weeks, a fifth-grade member, said he joined the Titanic Club after seeing posters in the hallways.

"My favorite part about the club is that everyone has a nice time," he said. "When we were just getting started (building the ship), it was fun to see the progress we made every time we would end (meetings)."

Another club member, second-grader Aria Atkin, attended the gala in a gray dress, adored in sparkly tulle. She said she wanted to dress like a first-class passenger.

"When I signed up (for Titanic Club) I didn't know what it was about, but I actually got to learn about it and watch the movie," Atkin said, adding she was surprised to learn that if the Titanic didn't turn to avoid the iceberg, it likely would have survived the collision.

The gala also featured information cards about figures like Titanic Capt. Edward John Smith and chief ship designer Thomas Andrews. A string quintet quartet of Rocky students played music during the event, simulating on-deck entertainment during that era. Club members each received a "passenger card," and found out whether they survived the Titanic crash.

Moving forward, both Arkebauer and Wilson said the Titanic Club may dissolve into a club focused on other notable historical ships, or even events.

But Captain Vaugh has other plans.

"I don't want to do that. I want to keep working," he said.