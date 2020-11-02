 Skip to main content
Rock Island High School closing for two weeks because of COVID-19
An increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led the Rock Island-Milan School District to shut down Rock Island High School for two weeks beginning Wednesday. 

The announcement, released Monday afternoon, said the closure will last until Nov. 16 for safety and to allow for the needed quarantines and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. While the school is closed, it will be cleaned and sanitized. The decision to close was made in consultation with the Rock Island County Health Department. 

The district began the semester with instruction fully online because of the pandemic, but recently switched to a mixed model that included both in-person and virtual instruction. While the high school is closed, its students will return to the fully virtual model. Students are scheduled to return to the mixed model on Nov. 17.

All activities and extracurriculars will be suspended during the closure. Only the high school will be closed, but meal distributions will still occur there.

