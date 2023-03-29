Rock Island High School is getting nearly $4 million to address post-COVID problems, including mental health and equity.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, the 5-year "Education Innovation & Research" (EIR) grant creates curriculum to improve social and emotional learning (SEL) and wellness, mental health, inclusion and equity to address the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rocky principal Jeff Whitaker described the grant program as a "game changer," in part because the district will be the first in the nation to test a brand new curriculum.

"To get $3.8 million to address SEL and mental health needs is extremely important, and to have the opportunity to be able to do that along with academics — it's huge," Whitaker said. "I was extremely excited, because I think all schools are looking at how to incorporate more SEL and mental health awareness. This will be huge for students."

The district partnered with the CWK (Connect with Kids) Network, Inc. and Empirical Education Inc. for the grant. Connect with Kids is an educational media and technology company, and Empirical Education is a Silicon Valley-based educational research and development firm.

Dr. Kathy Ruggeberg, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said the district was approached last summer by CWK and Empirical Education to participate in the grant program. The firms identified Rocky as a potential "research hub" to test SEL strategies in high schools, due to the district's diverse student body and location, among other factors.

"A lot of research is done in major areas like Chicago and Los Angeles … they wanted to look at those needs in smaller, diverse areas as well," Ruggeberg said. "So the nation can see the importance of this research outside of these big metro areas."

Using initial grant funding, CWK will design a project-based learning curriculum, using filmmaking to tell stories, which will kick off at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

"The curriculum is being developed right now, based on researched best practices," she said. "Rocky will be the first school (nationwide) to use the curriculum."

With Rocky as the research hub for this brand-new curriculum, teachers and staff will have the opportunity to voice "what works and what doesn't," Ruggeberg said.

"It's an incredible opportunity for our teachers to drive the outcome of curriculum that could be used across the nation," she said.

Students will form "production teams” to create short, student-voice documentaries, telling their own stories on a range of topics, including hope, inspiration, second chances and redemption.

Connect with Kids will train Rocky staff on using the curriculum, along with providing coaching and technology assistance. Empirical Education will research the effectiveness of the program at Rocky.

"The first year will be the primary year for research," Ruggeberg said. "Only half of the students will participate in the new curriculum — to have a control and non-control group."

Seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic caused ongoing issues in nearly all school districts nationwide — notably, dips in academic achievement scores and increased SEL needs — Ruggeberg thinks this new curriculum could pave the way for improved student outcomes.

Whitaker agrees, highlighting student engagement and a focus on mental health.

"We're consistent with a lot of schools across the country," he said in terms of the pandemic's impact. "I think this will help increase student attendance rates and behavior concerns, because this curriculum will allow for student and teacher voice — and allows for them to be a part of what's taking place here."

High school staff is being informed of the new program, Ruggeberg said, and families will be next.