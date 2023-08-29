Daivari Rogers, a Rock Island High School Class of 2023 graduate, was one of four people nationwide to receive the "McKenzie Foundation & Uncharted Learning 2023 GritGrant award," alongside $2,500 from the foundation.

Any student enrolled in their high school's INCubatoredu entrepreneurial programs and/or the MobileMakersEdu coding programs can be nominated for the award. Rocky is the only high school with an INCubatoredu program to have multiple winners of the GritGrant award.

Rogers was nominated by his INCubatoredu class instructor, Trish Matson, and returned to Rocky on Monday, Aug. 28, to receive the award.

The "GritGrants" are based on a student’s grit and character, notably regarding the following elements:

Optimism, confidence and creativity

Resilience

Focus on meaningful goals

Excellence

“Character,” as described by CharacterLab.org, which refers to ways of thinking, acting and feeling that benefit both oneself and others.

Character, the organization says, is plural, encompassing strengths of heart, mind, and will.

In her nomination letter, Matson said Rogers exemplifies all of these elements, and added he does so while facing some setbacks.

"Daivari (Rogers) has not let his personal tragedies define him or become angry or bitter because of them," she wrote. "He continues to work hard and persevere through unthinkable tragedies. He would be a worthy recipient of the Grit Award."

Also in attendance on Monday were Margarita Geleske, chief evangelist for Uncharted Learning, and Jim McKenzie from the McKenzie Foundation. Aside from presenting Rogers his award, the two got a chance to meet current and former entrepreneurship students at Rocky.

Uncharted Learning provides entrepreneurial curriculums and programming to school districts across the country. The McKenzie Foundation provides funding support for organizations that focus on education, social service, arts and culture.