Rock Island High School hosts College Application Day on Halloween

 Olivia Allen

Rock Island High School has partnered with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission to host its "College Application Day" on from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31st.

The event will take place in the Rock Island High School cafeteria. Rocky staff and an ISAC representative will help assist students with completing college applications. Since this year's event falls on Halloween, the theme is “Witch College are you going to choose?” and will feature free treats and giveaways for students.

Due to construction, those who plan to attend are advised to park on 23rd Avenue and enter through the doors across from the baseball field. 

Most Popular

