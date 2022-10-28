Rock Island High School hosts College Application Day on Halloween

The event will take place in the Rock Island High School cafeteria. Rocky staff and an ISAC representative will help assist students with completing college applications. Since this year's event falls on Halloween, the theme is “Witch College are you going to choose?” and will feature free treats and giveaways for students.
The Pleasant Valley Community School District school board voted unanimously to appoint Tracey Rivera to serve as school board director for Pleasant Valley's district #6, formerly held by Christina Anderson, who had to vacate her seat as her family is moving out of the district. Rivera will serve in Anderson’s former seat until the regular school board election scheduled for November 2023.
Davenport high school students known as the “DCSD Green Teams” weeded the Living Land and Waters tree nursery on Sunday, marking the group’s first official environmental service project since launching this summer.
With policy changes and growing inflation, school districts nationwide saw changes to their cafeterias this year, ranging from increased meal prices to changes in the number of students receiving free or reduced-priced meals.
The Davenport Community School District's has reached out to all district residents in a community-wide survey to gather input regarding its ongoing development of a long-range facility plan. The deadline for survey participation is Wednesday, Oct. 26.