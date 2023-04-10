Students from across the Quad-City area are invited to learn about careers in the construction trades on Wednesday, April 12, at Rock Island High School's second-annual Construction Trades Career Expo.
The expo will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Rocky Fieldhouse (1400 25th Ave. in Rock Island) and is open to all Iowa and Illinois Quad-City junior high and high school students.
At the expo, participants will have the opportunity to discuss apprenticeships, career opportunities and other field-related questions with area professionals and contractors.
The event will feature representatives from the following construction professions:
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 25 & Sprinkler Fitters Local 669. Carpenters Local 4. Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 18. Sheet Metal Workers Local 91. Operating Engineers Local 150. Ironworkers Local 111. Bricklayers Local 6. Heat & Frost Insulators Local 81. Roofers Local 32. Painters Local 1178. Electrical Workers Local 145. Glaziers Local 581. Millwrights Local 2158. Black Hawk College Highway Construction Careers Training Program.
Additionally, the Tri-City Building & Construction Trades Council Apprenticeship Programs will have representatives on-hand for students to discuss program offerings.
For questions, contact Jenna Panicucci at
jenna.panicucci@rimsd41.org or the school district at 309-793-5900.
Photos: Hands on Trades Expo for over 200 local eighth grade students both Iowa and Illinois
Williams Junior High 8th grade student Caden Hobart learns how to drive a framing screw during the Hands on Trades Expo event for over 200 local eighth grade students from both Iowa and Illinois, to get a chance to experience jobs in the trades industry firsthand. At the Hands on Trades Expo, eighth grade students perform a variety of small projects under the guidance of local, skilled industry professionals.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
