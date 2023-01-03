Rock Island High School nears annual "Course and Activity Showcase"

Alongside welcoming students back from winter break, Rock Island High School will host its "Course and Activity Showcase" from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The annual event, organized by Rocky's counseling department, gives students and families an opportunity to learn about academic courses, sports, clubs and other offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.
Attendees can browse course and activity tables throughout the school's hallways until approximately 5:20 p.m., where Rocky staff and other partners will take over and give a series of informational presentations to close out the event.
Some presentations slated for Thursday's showcase include:
Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at theLondon New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Students and community members alike rolled up their sleeves and donated blood at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday—but it wasn't a typical blood drive. In memoriam of lifelong Bettendorf student and 2022 graduate Charly Erpelding - who passed away in October after her second bout with cancer - the school district, friends, members of the Erpelding family and ImpactLife joined forces to host the first-ever "Give Like Charly" blood drive.
St. Ambrose University signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College, creating a pathway for Augustana students to meet degree requirements for the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (MSEP) program at SAU. With the new partnership, Augustana students may transfer up to eight undergraduate credits to satisfy specific MSEP course requirements.
After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.
Findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) have uncovered historic declines in student performance nationwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local school districts have worked to address these historic slides, through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) frameworks.
Reflecting on growing community mental health needs, Mercer County Mental Health Action Program (MHAP) director Krissy Dixon is thankful for the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation's three-year, $156,000 grant to the program last year. MHAP saw its highest case numbers in the 2021-2022 school year, providing individualized case management to 142 clients—a 25 percent increase from the prior year. Of those, 82 were students.