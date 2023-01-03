Rock Island High School nears annual "Course and Activity Showcase"

Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.