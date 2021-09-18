Rock Island High School teacher using T-shirts to let her students know she sees them

A room always carries the fingerprint of its occupant and this classroom had all four fingers and the thumb and palm print too.
To put it another way, Rock Island High School teacher Kelly Young’s classroom has flair. No regimental rows of bland work desks on her turf. Traditional desks were mixed with more loungy stuff and a healthy selection of small house plants -- think of a coffee shop with a tumble of secondhand furniture and color, and you’re close.
Reach-new-heights type signs and posters were everywhere. They had messages like “If you believe it, you can achieve it,” and “Why fit in when you were born to stand out.”
The motivational messages shared space with intricate charts explaining economics, family photos, sports and music posters and a plaque in Young’s honor.
“Rock Island-Milan School District 2021 Educator of The Year,” that one read. It was almost lost in the riot of the rest.
Her whole classroom, what she provides for students in that room, how she addresses them -- all of that is meant to make them feel seen and supported as young people, Young, who teaches consumer economics, said.
"If you are in an environment where you feel supported, where you feel like your teacher values you as a person, all of those things help open up that window to education that allows them to, like, actually hear the content you're providing them," she said.
As an educator, it is not always what you taught students that they remember, Young said. Instead, it is how you made them feel.
The “You Can Do It!” posters and that idea of support for her students were what led, in part, to the T-shirts she has started wearing in her classroom, she said.
Young has T-Shirts and each has something to say. “Find Yourself and Be That” read a robin-egg blue one she wore recently. She said another reads "Drink Water Love Hard Fight Racism."
The others are similar. Young said they are meant to be inclusive and convey support for students who may be experiencing a variety of situations.
She's not trying to force an agenda or a conversation, Young said. She wants to establish a relationship and show her students they are in a positive space.
"The motivation was to let my students know I see them, I hear them, I care about them and I'm here to support them and wearing a T-shirt is such a simple way to do that," she said.
Young just wears the shirt, goes about her day like normal and teaches. If her students want to approach her about it they can, otherwise, it is just there.
Not long ago, one of her students did bring it up, Young said.
"Man, Mrs. Young, your T-shirt collection is fire," she said the student told her.
That made her feel good as an educator, she said.
After that she encouraged other teachers privately on social media to join the effort. One of them suggested she share the post publicly, which she did.
Her intention was to keep it private -- it wasn’t to cause a stir or a ruckus -- but generally the response has been really positive, she said.
Once other teachers did join in, she asked them all to send photographs of themselves wearing their chosen T-shirt, which they did. Up went another private post. Again she was asked to make it public.
It took off from there. A friend has shared it with teachers in Florida. A friend who works at a bank has also joined.
The school district featured the effort on its own social media and website, and when that happened, students came forward wanting to wear their own supportive shirts, Young said. Those students have started encouraging their fellows to do the same.
"It was really important for me not to go to the kids and say 'Hey, do this thing,'"she said. "I thought it would be more powerful if it was student generated."
While her room and its posters were part of what started the T-shirt thing, 2020’s many calls for social justice were another.