Rock Island High School teacher using T-shirts to let her students know she sees them

As an educator, it is not always what you taught students that they remember, Young said. Instead, it is how you made them feel.

The “You Can Do It!” posters and that idea of support for her students were what led, in part, to the T-shirts she has started wearing in her classroom, she said.

Young has T-Shirts and each has something to say. “Find Yourself and Be That” read a robin-egg blue one she wore recently. She said another reads "Drink Water Love Hard Fight Racism."

The others are similar. Young said they are meant to be inclusive and convey support for students who may be experiencing a variety of situations.

She's not trying to force an agenda or a conversation, Young said. She wants to establish a relationship and show her students they are in a positive space.

"The motivation was to let my students know I see them, I hear them, I care about them and I'm here to support them and wearing a T-shirt is such a simple way to do that," she said.

Young just wears the shirt, goes about her day like normal and teaches. If her students want to approach her about it they can, otherwise, it is just there.

Not long ago, one of her students did bring it up, Young said.