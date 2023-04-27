The Rock Island-Milan Athletic Booster Club is hosting its annual "Ultimate Tailgate Party" fundraiser Saturday.

The event will take place at Bally's Casino and Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd. in Rock Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $50.

Tickets can be purchased online, and those interested can still place bids on auction items. To find the link, visit the Rock Island-Milan website and click the "Ultimate Tailgate Party" tab on the "Community" page.

This year's fundraiser features a night of live entertainment, food and drink sampling. Food and drink vendors include: Bent River Brewing Company, Rock Island Ale House, Riverfront Grille, RiverHouse Bar & Grill and Rock Island High School's "Rock Shop Food Stop."

There will be silent and live auctions, alongside a special raffle of $1,000 in Nike gear. The band "Identity Crisis" will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, contact the athletic department office at 309-793-5950.

Photos: Rock Island softball defeats Moline, 8-4