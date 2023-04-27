The Rock Island-Milan Athletic Booster Club is hosting its annual "Ultimate Tailgate Party" fundraiser Saturday.
The event will take place at Bally's Casino and Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd. in Rock Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $50.
Tickets can be purchased
onl ine, and those interested can still place bids on auction items. To find the link, visit the Rock Island-Milan website and click the "Ultimate Tailgate Party" tab on the "Community" page.
This year's fundraiser features a night of live entertainment, food and drink sampling. Food and drink vendors include: Bent River Brewing Company, Rock Island Ale House, Riverfront Grille, RiverHouse Bar & Grill and Rock Island High School's "Rock Shop Food Stop."
There will be silent and live auctions, alongside a special raffle of $1,000 in Nike gear. The band "Identity Crisis" will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
For more information, contact the athletic department office at 309-793-5950.
Photos: Rock Island softball defeats Moline, 8-4
Moline's Natalie Jensen tags out Rock Island's A'rion Lonergan at second base during the first inning of Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game in Rock Island. Lonergan ripped a go-ahead, three-run double in the fifth to propel the Rocks to an 8-4 victory.
Rock Island's Grace Vidmar reaches out for the throw to retire Moline's Sarah Spurgetis at first base during the first inning Tuesday in Rock Island.
Moline's Emersyn Rasso (26) fields a ground ball during the fourth inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Natalie Jensen (7) fields a ground ball during the first inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jozie Kerr bunts during the first inning of Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game against Moline in Rock Island. Kerr recorded two hits for the Rocks.
Moline's Kayley Reynolds (12) pitches during the first inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Natalie Jensen (7) reacts during the first inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Mya Willard (15) catches a fly ball next to teammate Emersyn Rasso (26) during the first inning of Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game against Rock Island in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jozie Kerr slides into third base as Moline's Ava Navarro misses the throw during the first inning Tuesday in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Mallory Hudnall (3) swings during the fourth inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Natalie Jensen (7) tosses the ball to third base as Rock Island's Maddie Carroll (8) sprints towards the base during the fourth inning of Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game in Rock Island.
Moline's Emersyn Rasso (26) slides into second base as Rock Island's Maddie Carroll (8) waits for the ball during the third inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Ava Navarro (22) connects during the fourth inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Daniella Leahy (11) catches a fly ball during the third inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Alexis Carroll (22) pitches during the first inning of Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game against Moline in Rock Island. Carroll struck out seven in the circle to earn the win.
Moline's Mya Willard (15) bats during the second inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
A pair of softballs rest on a ledge in the Rock Island dugout during the fourth inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Sarah Spurgetis (8) throws to the infield during the third inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Mya Willard (15) misses the pass as Rock Island's A'rion Lonergan (6) runs through first base during the first inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
Moline's Macy Walston (2) catches a fly ball during the third inning, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Rock Island.
