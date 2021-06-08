Rock Island-Milan board approve almost $8 million to improve air quality

Rock Island-Milan board members Tuesday approved spending about $8 million to improve air quality at several district buildings and failed to pass a motion that would have altered the district’s grading policy.

Board members approved using CARES Act money for the Guaranteed Energy Savings Program with Performance Services, Lombard. A priority of the CARES Act dollars is improving air quality in school buildings.

The agreement means Denkmann, Frances Willard and Thurgood Marshall Learning Center will receive replacement rooftop units. Additionally, air handlers for the fieldhouse and both auditoriums at the high school will be improved.

The contract will be managed by Performances Services from start to finish and is guaranteed not to exceed $7.9 million.

Also Tuesday, board members continued a discussion about updating a section of the district’s grading policy. Board members considered adding “subject to board approval” to the portion that states the superintendent shall establish a system of grading and reporting academic achievement to students and parents/guardians.

Board members considered that policy change at the previous board meeting and held further discussions Tuesday.