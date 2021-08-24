Rock Island-Milan board approves $9.8 million high school renovation bid

Board members Tuesday approved a $9.8 million Rock Island High School renovation bid, with costs coming in $400,000 over estimates. Board members also got a first look at a 2021-2022 budget and engaged in a community forum discussion on equity.
Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith told board members Tuesday the district originally planned a $9.3 million budget for the high school project that calls for cafeteria renovations, a commons addition, secure entry and other site work. That budget increased to $9.4 million after the district decided to add upgrades to the driveway and the teachers lounge.
Beckwith said a 45% increase in electrical and concrete costs pushed the base bid up to $9.8 million.
Beckwith said it was his recommendation the board approve the work, even with the higher price tag. He said this was so that no part of the project would be scaled back and because the increased costs were still within the total budget from the 1% bond sale.
Board members voted to approve the base bid, and a groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Board members also reviewed a 2021-2022 tentative budget that anticipates a $51,387 balance in the education fund. Beckwith said he anticipated $71.89 million in revenues for the fund and $71.84 million in expenditures. He did not provide a projected deficit or surplus for all district funds Tuesday.
Beckwith noted the district anticipates a $308,608 deficit in the transportation fund. He said that was due to a lag in how the district received funding for those expenses and that district fund balances would cover this shortfall.
Beckwith reviewed several budget considerations that led to his projections. He said under the expenditures column, all staffing levels were maintained at the 2020-2021 level and salary increases were awarded based on collective bargaining agreements. He also noted health care costs remain unchanged for the third year, calling that outstanding in today’s market.
For revenues, he anticipates an additional $1.4 million in state funding because of the state’s evidence-based funding model. Beckwith said Rounds Two and Three of CARES Act funding would add $32 million to his final budget presentation.
The tentative budget now goes on display, with the board set to hold a public hearing and adopt the budget at the Sept. 28 meeting.
Also Tuesday, board members engaged in an hourlong forum discussion on equity in the district. Board members, district staff and members of the community weighed in on the district’s definition of equity and what are some perceived equity-related problems in the district.
Board President Terell Williams thanked all those who took part in Tuesday’s conversation and said the district will likely start holding similar forums at the second school board meeting of every month to continue exploring it and other topics.