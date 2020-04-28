Rock Island-Milan board hears concerns about African American literature course

Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday heard phoned-in comments for more than a half hour from concerned citizens and former members of the school district who expressed their concerns about the district’s plan to not offer the African American literature course next school year.
School board members met Tuesday remotely, with members of the public invited to comment during the meeting via phone.
No action regarding the class was scheduled on Tuesday’s agenda. Spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said the high school reviewed all classes with fewer than 10 students enrolled, which included the African American literature class. Sparkman said the class was not being totally eliminated, but it will not be offered next year because of low enrollment.
Board members heard from 11 public speakers Tuesday. Ten individuals expressed the importance of continuing to offer the African American literature class, and one individual asked for more information about requirements for students using Google Classroom during school closures and for information about graduation plans.
School board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris told board members she was alarmed that the African American literature class might not be offered next year, noting students could not opt for another class that offered the same level of exposure and engagement on the subject. She also said the district had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on developing cultural competency.
“To make a decision like this does not align with cultural competency,” she said. "It really demonstrates just the opposite.”
Stoner-Harris said elimination of the course would not further build relationships and build trust between the district and the community.
Among Tuesday’s speakers was former school board president Linda Dothard, who urged the board to keep the course in order to ensure all students understand other cultures and to make sure every student feels that what comes from their culture is important.
Dothard said she commended Superintendent Reginald Lawrence, school board members and staff for the great job they had done to ensure families had food, Chromebooks and other needs met.
“We can also work hard to make sure all of our students feel valued and feel they are important,” she said.
Speaker Kim Calloway, of Rock Island, said potentially eliminating the course at a time when walls were going up and social divisiveness was on the rise was a cause for major concern.
“We are standing up for what is right for African-American and other students,” she said. “We deem this as unacceptable and an affront to the African-American Community. Moreover, this would be a disservice to the African-American community as a whole.”
Lawrence thanked all those who commented Tuesday and said at this time there are no specific answers for next steps on this topic. He said he believed the class was important and that he had benefited from similar classes, but he said there are a number of factors to be considered.
Enrollment in the class has significantly dwindled over time, particularly after the district became a federal School Improvement Grant recipient and the district had to move to an accredited kindergarten-through-12th-grade English curriculum program.
Lawrence said he believed it was more important now to talk to students about why they were not enrolling and for administration to do the work to overhaul the class for a strengthened return in the future.
In other matters, Superintendent Reginald Lawrence told board members the district has served 87,810 meals to families since COVID-19 closures and more than 2,000 Chromebooks have been distributed to families. Additionally, 40 of the 100 additional routers the district has purchased have been distributed.
Lawrence said beginning May 4 the district would make another transition during its remote learning period with more Google Classroom options being provided to students. The district began remote learning with the distribution of paper packets, then moved online to choice learning boards before transitioning to Google Classrooms.
Lawrence said teachers were doing a phenomenal job reaching out to students and were being successful in meeting the needs of families.
Also Tuesday, school board members approved increasing athletic participation fees for the 2020-2021 school year. High school fees will increase from $30 to $45, and junior high fees will increase from $20 to $35. Athletic Director Michelle Lillis said the new fee structure would allow students to pay a one-time fee to cover as many sports as a student wants to participate in and to include an activity pass granting students access to all events at the high school or junior high level.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!