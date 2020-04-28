Rock Island-Milan board hears concerns about African American literature course

“To make a decision like this does not align with cultural competency,” she said. "It really demonstrates just the opposite.”

Stoner-Harris said elimination of the course would not further build relationships and build trust between the district and the community.

Among Tuesday’s speakers was former school board president Linda Dothard, who urged the board to keep the course in order to ensure all students understand other cultures and to make sure every student feels that what comes from their culture is important.

Dothard said she commended Superintendent Reginald Lawrence, school board members and staff for the great job they had done to ensure families had food, Chromebooks and other needs met.

“We can also work hard to make sure all of our students feel valued and feel they are important,” she said.

Speaker Kim Calloway, of Rock Island, said potentially eliminating the course at a time when walls were going up and social divisiveness was on the rise was a cause for major concern.