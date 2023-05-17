The Rock Island-Milan school board is hiring Dr. Calvin Lee as the district's interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year
Beginning on Monday, May 22, Lee will serve through June 30, 2023, with a payment rate of $650 per day.
The vote Tuesday follows the board's recent decision to terminate current superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence's contract on April 25, though his departure was set for June 3, 2023. District officials said Lee will work on the transition with Lawrence ahead of his departure.
While the board has declined to comment on details behind Lawrence's departure, both parties say the decision was mutual.
Lee formerly served as the Moline-Coal Valley superintendent for 11 years before retiring in September of 2011. According to
past reporting, Lee worked in education for 36 years with a retirement pension estimated to reach $7.2 million.
Lee also served as an interim superintendent for the
Quincy Public School District in Quincy, Ill. — first in 2012 and again in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He is expected to tour buildings in the Rock Island-Milan District in coming weeks.
Photos: Rock Island High School hosts Naturalization Ceremony for 60 new citizens
