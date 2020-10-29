Rock Island-Milan reports seven COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

The Rock Island-Milan School District has had a number of COVID-19 cases reported this week, though no buildings have been closed.
The district switched from fully remote learning to a mixed instruction model on Oct. 19. The mixed, or hybrid, model combines learning online with in-person instruction.
District spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said there were no cases reported during that first week of hybrid learning, but since Monday there have been seven cases district-wide, with the most recent case reported Thursday at Longfellow Elementary.
The people who have contracted the coronavirus are not being identified in detail — including whether they are staff or a student — because of privacy laws.
Positive cases result in contact tracing, but Sparkman could not say Thursday how many people have been quarantined for being at risk of having COVID-19 because of close contact with one of the positive cases.
The decision of whether to close a building is being made based on the recommendations of the Rock Island County Health Department.
When the district announced students would be returning to classrooms, it said it would be following Illinois and local health guidelines. Classrooms have been rearranged to allow for distance between students, and face coverings will be required for employees and students. Students will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms before going to class.
Areas for screening symptoms and hand sanitizer stations are among the other measures that the district said would be in place.
Thursday’s case at Longfellow was that building’s second.
The other buildings that have had positive cases are Rock Island High School, Horace Mann Early Learning Center, Earl Hanson Elementary and Washington Jr. High, Sparkman said. Each of these had one case except Earl Hanson, which has also had two.
The other two districts — Moline-Coal Valley and United Township High School — also have had confirmed cases.
As of Thursday, the district has had 42 positive cases in the last 14 days, according to its website. Its total number of cases stands at 83.
The count includes both remote and hybrid-instruction students, according to the website. It did not specify the beginning date of the total case count.
Further details — whether there was a breakdown of positive cases by building for the district or how many quarantines have resulted because of contact tracing were not immediately available.
At United Township, there were eight active cases as of Thursday with the total number of positive cases standing at 18 since classes began in August.
The count only includes students who are participating in the hybrid model, not those who are fully remote, the district said.
Information on the number of people at the district quarantined for possible exposure was not immediately available.
