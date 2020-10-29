Rock Island-Milan reports seven COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

When the district announced students would be returning to classrooms, it said it would be following Illinois and local health guidelines. Classrooms have been rearranged to allow for distance between students, and face coverings will be required for employees and students. Students will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms before going to class.

Areas for screening symptoms and hand sanitizer stations are among the other measures that the district said would be in place.

Thursday’s case at Longfellow was that building’s second.

The other buildings that have had positive cases are Rock Island High School, Horace Mann Early Learning Center, Earl Hanson Elementary and Washington Jr. High, Sparkman said. Each of these had one case except Earl Hanson, which has also had two.

The other two districts — Moline-Coal Valley and United Township High School — also have had confirmed cases.