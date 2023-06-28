The Rock Island-Milan school board approved Alan Boucher as the interim superintendent for the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year.

Boucher will assume the position in July, at a rate of $900 per day.

The Rock Island-Milan school board will select an interim superintendent for the second semester at a later date.

Boucher is principal for Arrowhead Youth and Family Services in Coal Valley. He served as the Sherrard Community Unit School District superintendent from 2015 to 2022.

He also served as superintendent for Mercer County School District No. 404 from 2006 to 2015.

Boucher will succeed current interim superintendent Dr. Cal Lee, who was hired in May to serve through June 30, 2023.

The opening came after the Rock Island-Milan school board's April vote to terminate former superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence's contract, a decision that both parties claim was mutual.

The board also appointed the following district personnel in a special meeting Tuesday evening:

Tim Corwin: Rock Island High School dean of students, at a salary of $94,256.

Daniel Colbrese: Washington Junior High School dean of students, at a salary of $87,631.