Rock Island-Milan school board approves 3-year contract with employees

Bevins said currently the district had 50 Chromebooks with broken screens, and 31 devices were recently redistributed to students after repairs. He said it was possible, in the future, that students could train to serve as part of a help desk to repair devices in-house, but the expense to the district would remain the same because of the expense of parts.

Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris said requiring families to pay a device fee did not seem like the best move since many students of the district now receive fee waivers for meals and other expenses because of income status.

Board member Terell Williams said he believed the district should foot the bill for an insurance policy so that the technology the district had invested in was protected. He said he agreed with Stoner-Harris that many families were on fee waivers and they could instead use some training on protecting devices.

Board member Dave Rockwell said he agreed that the district picking up the cost of insurance sounded the best way to protect the many hundred of thousands of dollars in technology purchases the district made each year.

“It seems the best way to maintain our IT fleet is to buy the insurance to keep them up and running,” he said.