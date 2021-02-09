Rock Island-Milan school board approves 3-year contract with employees

Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday approved a three-year contract agreement with its AFSCME employees and discussed how the district wants to approach device insurance and technology fees.
The approved AFSCME contract grants these employees a 6% increase spread over three years. Employees will receive a 2.25% increase in the first year, a 1.75% increase in the second year and a 2% increase in the third year. The approved contract is retroactive to July 2020 and includes other changes regarding sick leave and vacation accruals.
Board members also approved a post-retirement payment option for AFSCME employees that would provide employees a payment of up to $5,000. The agreement is intended to help the district monitor what positions will need to be filled for the following year.
Also Tuesday, board members discussed how they want to protect the many technology devices purchased by the district. Administrators said the district was moving toward a one-to-one device model and they needed to consider insurance, extended warranties and/or fee structures for handling broken or damaged student devices.
District Technology Director Troy Bevins and Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said they had been researching how other districts handled either paying for device insurance or implementing student-paid fees.
Bevins said currently the district had 50 Chromebooks with broken screens, and 31 devices were recently redistributed to students after repairs. He said it was possible, in the future, that students could train to serve as part of a help desk to repair devices in-house, but the expense to the district would remain the same because of the expense of parts.
Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris said requiring families to pay a device fee did not seem like the best move since many students of the district now receive fee waivers for meals and other expenses because of income status.
Board member Terell Williams said he believed the district should foot the bill for an insurance policy so that the technology the district had invested in was protected. He said he agreed with Stoner-Harris that many families were on fee waivers and they could instead use some training on protecting devices.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he agreed that the district picking up the cost of insurance sounded the best way to protect the many hundred of thousands of dollars in technology purchases the district made each year.
“It seems the best way to maintain our IT fleet is to buy the insurance to keep them up and running,” he said.
Board member Marji Boeye said she would like further information and stressed how much students transported devices between school, day care, grandparents or multiple households.
“These Chromebooks are traveling when they leave our schools,” she said.
Ruggeberg said administrators would return to board members with a proposal following further research and upon gaining community feedback.
In other business, board members:
- Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.
- Thanked district staff for their hard work in a difficult school year and for their continued work in finding more ways to serve students.
- Heard public comment from Holly Sparkman, communications director, about her complaint that the board chose to table two personnel salary adjustments at the previous board meeting. Sparkman said the recommended adjustments came following a very thorough review process and school board policy prescribes a biannual review process for non-categorical employees of the district.
- Approved a contract with the TaxSlayer Center for the 2021 high school graduation ceremony at an estimated cost of $14,433. Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith said when the previous year’s graduation ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19, the deposit was rolled forward for the 2021 event. He said he would expect the same action if conditions did not permit the 2021 event.
- Approved the addition of an honors world studies course for ninth-grade students.