Rock Island-Milan School Board gets update on construction projects

Construction planning continues for work at Rock Island High School and the planned new central office facility at 20th Street and 7th Avenue.

Rock Island-Milan School Board members Tuesday heard an update from construction representatives from Legat Architects and Bush Construction regarding budgets, timelines and renderings for both projects.

The budget for the Rock Island High School addition and renovation is now at $9 million, down from $9.3 million. Construction officials said they were anticipating a 14-month construction schedule, with work beginning in the summer of 2021.

The district had originally planned to spend $12.2 million at the high school for a production kitchen, cafeteria renovations, commons addition, secure entry and other site work. Board members decided in December to break the production kitchen off from the high school project and include it at the new central office building project.

A virtual walk-through of the planned designs of the cafeteria, commons and other spaces were presented to board members.

Jeff Sandberg of Legat architects said he anticipated bids for construction would be ready by July 1 for the high school work.