Rock Island-Milan School Board gets update on construction projects

Construction planning continues for work at Rock Island High School and the planned new central office facility at 20th Street and 7th Avenue.
Rock Island-Milan School Board members Tuesday heard an update from construction representatives from Legat Architects and Bush Construction regarding budgets, timelines and renderings for both projects.
The budget for the Rock Island High School addition and renovation is now at $9 million, down from $9.3 million. Construction officials said they were anticipating a 14-month construction schedule, with work beginning in the summer of 2021.
The district had originally planned to spend $12.2 million at the high school for a production kitchen, cafeteria renovations, commons addition, secure entry and other site work. Board members decided in December to break the production kitchen off from the high school project and include it at the new central office building project.
A virtual walk-through of the planned designs of the cafeteria, commons and other spaces were presented to board members.
Jeff Sandberg of Legat architects said he anticipated bids for construction would be ready by July 1 for the high school work.
Representatives said the proposed budget for the new central office facility downtown was up from the original budget of $7.57 million to $7.68 million because of unforeseen soil corrections. The facility is scheduled to include 15,000 square feet for administration offices, 15,000 square feet for warehouse space and 5,000 square feet for a production kitchen.
Work for the project is expected to begin in late summer, and the project is expected to take 8 1/2 months.
The board reviewed schematic designs for the project and learned there are 45 parking spots planned at the site.
Board members also heard a brief update from Sandberg about the district’s progress in completing the $2.1 million Washington Junior High School renovation and expansion project. The project includes a secure entryway and cafeteria renovation and expansion.
In other business, board members:
- Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.
- Approved spending $439,871 for a five-year software license with Skyward, Inc., of Stevens Point, Wis. The district will use CARES II funding for the purchase. Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said the district would use Skyward for student data, food services, nursing, human resources and other needs and added that Skyward is much more suited for district needs than the district’s existing system. Skyward is already in use at the Moline-Coal Valley and United Township school districts.