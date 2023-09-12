After almost two full seasons without a home pool, Rock Island High School swim teams now look forward making their return to a new pool on campus.

In a 5-1 decision, the Rock Island-Milan school board voted to move forward with "Option 2" — a new, eight-lane pool facility on Rock Island's campus, featuring moveable bulkheads and a diving well.

Gary Rowe was the only board member to vote against, citing concerns with project costs amidst other areas in need of district investments.

Costs for this project are estimated to total $14.75 million, and the Rock Island-Milan school board will vote on formal architectural services contract next meeting.

According to previous reporting, the pool shut down after the Lady Rocks' fall 2021 season due to mechanical and roof deck repairs causing safety concerns.

Each season since, both Rocky swim programs have practiced at Augustana College, with a fully away meet schedule.

Rock Island-Milan CFO Jennifer Barton presented final pool renovation options during Tuesday's school board meeting, highlighting pros and cons of each.

According to the presentation, the district formed a committee in July 2023 to determine pool facility needs. This included Rock Island-Milan administration, staff, board members, parents and partnering firm Legat Architects.

After sending out additional student and staff surveys, the pool committee finalized two options.

Option 1 proposed to repair Rocky's current six-lane pool, renovate the locker rooms and add a diving well with warm-up lanes. Rowe introduced a failed motion to amend this option without including the warm-up lanes.

To view board members' discussion in full, watch Tuesday's meeting livestream on the "Rock Island - Milan School District #41" YouTube channel.

In her presentation, Barton also shared possible project funding options — though she recommends using bonds regardless of how the board moves forward.

Other funding streams could include cash reserve abatement, school district grants and fundraising, among other methods.

Construction to Rocky's new pool is estimated to begin in September of 2024, pending Illinois Department of Public Health approval, and is tentatively projected to wrap up by January of 2026.