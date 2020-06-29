Rock Island-Milan School Board to discuss role of school resource officers

The discussion, to be held during Tuesday's meeting, comes as school districts across the country are reconsidering such contracts with police officers placed within school buildings. The intent is to have officers to build relationships with students and serve as liaisons between districts and law enforcement, but nationally, some studies have found disparities in school-based arrests of minority students, that it criminalizes poor decisions made by students as young as middle school and created a school-to-prison pipeline for some students. School districts in Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, Ore., have pledged to remove officers, the New York Times reported, and teachers’ unions in Los Angeles and Chicago are also advocating to remove police from districts. On June 24, Chicago Public Schools voted 4-3 to keep its contract with the Chicago Police Department.