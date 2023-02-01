Rock Island-Milan school board votes to demolish former school

The Rock Island-Milan School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to demolish the former Central Junior High property, which also served as Lincoln Elementary and the Intermediate Academy.

The now board-approved $497,889 contract with Langman Construction Inc. will be funded through the district's 2022 bond proceeds.

Holly Sparkman, spokeswoman for the Rock Island-Milan School District, said Wednesday night there is no definite timeline on when demolition will begin as asbestos abatement is still being done.

Langman also needs to pull the utilities, she added.

Given what still needs to be done, actual demolition possibly could begin toward the end of February, Sparkman said.

Jennifer Barton, the school district's chief financial officer, told the board that the demolition project is coming in under budget.

Barton said the district had budgeted $500,000 for asbestos abatement. Husar Abatement of Franklin Park, Illinois, is getting it done for $222,000. That contract was approved at the Dec. 13 school board meeting.

The district had budgeted $1 million for the demolition of Lincoln, but the bid by Langman came in at $497,889, Barton said, adding that out of nine vendors, seven presented sealed bids and Langman was the cheapest.

Located at 2100 6th Ave. it opened in 1954 as Central Junior High. It closed in the 1980s and was repurposed to serve pre-K through sixth grades as Lincoln Elementary School. It then had a third life.

"After some more restructuring (due to No Child Left Behind) in the early 2000s, it was converted to a (third-to-sixth) grade school called the 'Intermediate Academy,'" district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman wrote in an email.

The property formally closed as a school in 2010 with the construction of Rock Island Academy, though Sparkman said the building was used as the district's food-production kitchen until 2021.

"We were using it for storage as well, but it has been cleaned out as it is currently going through asbestos abatement," her email said. "Our former CFO, Bob Beckwith, did try and market the property a couple of years ago, but there was no serious interest."

The district currently has no specific plans for the property.

Charles Mathews, a Central Junior High Class of 1973 graduate, said learning about the property demo elicited a "flood of memories" from his time there.

"If these walls could talk they would tell the story about growing up in a turbulent time. The Vietnam war was raging, politics were dividing our country, and we were a part of the integration of our schools. Yet somehow we survived and became better, despite the trials and tribulations," he wrote in an email. "For those three brief years, we bonded and became family."

Mathews shared that he and his Central Junior High peers have regular class reunions.

"...The teachers, the staff, the cafeteria workers and the janitors — they all had a hand in my future," he wrote. "I just wanted to say thank you to the staff, the teachers, the janitors, the lunch ladies, my friends and the school. Goodbye Central Jr High; thank you for such good memories forever in my heart."

