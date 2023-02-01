Rock Island-Milan school board votes to demolish former school

The Rock Island-Milan school board will vote on a contract to demolish the former Rock Island Central Junior High and Lincoln Elementary School property on Wednesday.
Olivia Allen
View of the former Rock Island Central Junior High property from 7th Ave., which also served as Lincoln Elementary and the Intermediate Academy. The Rock Island-Milan school board will vote to demolish the property on Wednesday.
Barton said the district had budgeted $500,000 for asbestos abatement. Husar Abatement of Franklin Park, Illinois, is getting it done for $222,000. That contract was approved at the Dec. 13 school board meeting.
The district had budgeted $1 million for the demolition of Lincoln, but the bid by Langman came in at $497,889, Barton said, adding that out of nine vendors, seven presented sealed bids and Langman was the cheapest.
Located at 2100 6th Ave. it opened in 1954 as Central Junior High. It closed in the 1980s and was repurposed to serve pre-K through sixth grades as Lincoln Elementary School. It then had a third life.
"After some more restructuring (due to No Child Left Behind) in the early 2000s, it was converted to a (third-to-sixth) grade school called the 'Intermediate Academy,'" district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman wrote in an email.
The property formally closed as a school in 2010 with the construction of Rock Island Academy, though Sparkman said the building was used as the district's food-production kitchen until 2021.
"We were using it for storage as well, but it has been cleaned out as it is currently going through asbestos abatement," her email said. "Our former CFO, Bob Beckwith, did try and market the property a couple of years ago, but there was no serious interest."
The district currently has no specific plans for the property.
Charles Mathews, a Central Junior High Class of 1973 graduate, said learning about the property demo elicited a "flood of memories" from his time there.
"If these walls could talk they would tell the story about growing up in a turbulent time. The Vietnam war was raging, politics were dividing our country, and we were a part of the integration of our schools. Yet somehow we survived and became better, despite the trials and tribulations," he wrote in an email. "For those three brief years, we bonded and became family."
Mathews shared that he and his Central Junior High peers have regular class reunions.
"...The teachers, the staff, the cafeteria workers and the janitors — they all had a hand in my future," he wrote. "I just wanted to say thank you to the staff, the teachers, the janitors, the lunch ladies, my friends and the school. Goodbye Central Jr High; thank you for such good memories forever in my heart."
Members of the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) in Davenport got to six back, relax and enjoy three short performances featuring a group of 20 Augustana College students alongside CASI's senior theatre group, the Second Avenue Players.
View of the former Rock Island Central Junior High property from 7th Ave., which also served as Lincoln Elementary and the Intermediate Academy. The Rock Island-Milan school board will vote to demolish the property on Wednesday.