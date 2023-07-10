The Rock Island-Milan School District announced a tentative schedule for its ongoing superintendent search, with a goal of hiring a permanent superintendent to start next summer.
According to the schedule — which is subject to change — the Request for Quotes (RFQs) for superintendent search teams were due on Monday.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
- July 18: Special Board Meeting to review RFQs
- July 25: Interview RFQ candidates, if needed
Once a search firm is selected, the Rock Island-Milan school board will collaborate with the firm to discuss possible community meetings.
According to the district's announcement, the goal is to hire a full-time superintendent this winter with the individual starting on July 1, 2024.
This month, Alan Boucher began serving as the interim superintendent for Rock Island-Milan schools. He is the second interim superintendent since the district parted ways with Dr. Reginald Lawrence, in what the parties called a "mutual" decision. Dr. Cal Lee served as interim superintendent between Lawrence's departure in early June and Boucher's start earlier this month.
Boucher will serve through the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year. The school board will choose an interim superintendent for the second semester at a later date.
Photos: Rock Island High School graduation
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.