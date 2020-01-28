Rock Island-Milan School District approves architect for construction projects

Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Tuesday tapped Legat Architects for $17 million in long-awaited construction projects for the district.
Board members voted to approve hiring Legat for architectural services to tackle the remaining projects on the district-wide construction list, with board members Terell Williams and Tiffany Stoner-Harris absent for the vote.
Board president Gary Rowe said he was thrilled to see the district move forward.
“I think it’s exciting,” he said. “It’s the benefit of the 1% sales tax.”
Rowe said the board’s action will allow the district to bond out the anticipated 1% sales tax revenues and take advantage of favorable interest rates.
Projects at the high school include $4.3 million for a production kitchen, $2 million for carpet and flooring, a $2.1 million secure entryway, $1.7 million for a commons addition, and $2.1 million for a cafeteria remodel and expansion. Also included are $1.15 for bleachers at the field house.
At Washington Junior High, projects include remodeling science rooms for $700,000 and $2.1 for a secure entryway and cafeteria addition. Both Washington and Edison junior high are also slated for new bleachers, estimated at $225,000 at each school.
One item that the district is not advancing with yet is the replacement of the Rock Island High School pool and its mechanicals. Estimated at $9 million, the district is awaiting the results of a study that will shed light on if it is beneficial to repair or replace the pool.
Board members also voted to hire PMA Securities, of Chicago, to provide financial advisory services for the sale of alternative revenue bonds, at a cost of $17,000. Chief financial officer Bob Beckwith said he will begin immediately working with PMA to start the bonding process. Beckwith said he was uncertain, but actual bond sales could happen in maybe three months.
Beckwith also said the district could begin bidding out for some of the construction projects immediately. He said some projects will move very quickly, while others on the list may take 18 to 24 months.
Board members met in two special meetings in December to consider the long-range construction projects list. Beckwith said the construction projects at this time are not prioritized.
The board previously approved summer construction work to include Rock Island High School stadium renovations, including restroom, field turf and track improvements, as well as re-roofing Rock Island Academy.
Also Tuesday, board members approved the lighting replacement project for the Rock Island High School small gym, at a cost of $17,490. The district expects a rebate of $4,500 from MidAmerican Energy, bringing the net project cost to about $13,000.
In other business, board members:
Heard from Beckwith that enrollment has been stagnant, similar to other districts in the area. Last year, 5,917 students were enrolled. The projected 2019-2020 enrollment was 5,920, and actual was 5,909.