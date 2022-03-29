Rock Island-Milan school district breaks ground on new administration building

Rock Island-Milan School District officials broke ground Tuesday on the district’s new $7.6 million Central Administration Facility.

The ceremony was at 11 a.m. at 20th Street and 7th Avenue, near the current administration building and the former Lincoln School.

“We’re just excited and we’re thankful and we can’t wait to get the work started,” Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said at the ceremony. “So hopefully you’ll enjoy it as you ride back and forth down the street, seeing this building go from ground to being up.”

At the ceremony, Lawrence said the new facility won’t just support the district and its students but Rock Island as a whole.

“This is for our community,” Lawrence said.

The facility will have 15,000 square feet of space for the district’s administration offices, another 15,000 for a warehouse, and 5,000 square feet for a kitchen, according to a district news release.

The existing administration building is old, Lawrence said, and is inefficient when it comes to utilities.

When it needs to store things now, the district uses a floor of the old Lincoln School, Lawrence said. That makes it more difficult to move them to the schools.

The new warehouse will serve the whole district, Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the kitchen would serve students throughout the district, supporting existing kitchens at different buildings.

In the release, the district credited the Rock Island County 1% Sales Tax for helping raise the funds needed for this and other projects as well as funds for planning future building upgrades.

Lawrence said the project also was being funded by bonds and was scheduled for completion in December.

The project was developed and will be carried out with the help of Legat Architects and Bush Construction, the district said.

What will happen to the old administration building and Lincoln School is still being considered, he said, but options include demolition or sale.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms attended the groundbreaking.

The school district keeps thinking ahead and working on these projects and the city’s behind them all the way, Thoms said.

Rock Island loves to see new buildings come up, Thoms said.

“You know the skyline’s changing a little bit here in Rock Island,” Thoms said.

He cited plans for a new YWCA building and federal courthouse.

“And now a new school district administration building,” Thoms said.

