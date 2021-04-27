Rock Island-Milan School District extends superintendent's contract

In a split vote, Rock Island-Milan School Board members Tuesday approved a four-year contract for Superintendent Reginald Lawrence.

Board members Tiffany Stoner-Harris and Terell Williams voted against the contract. Before casting his no vote, Williams stated he fully supported Lawrence.

“I consider myself a process person,” Williams said. “I have issues with the process, not necessarily the outcome.”

All other board members voted yes for the motion that approved a performance-based contract from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2025. Further details on Lawrence’s contract were not available by deadline.

Board members also approved a three-year contract, through 2024, with the Rock Island Education Association. In addition to other agreed-upon terms, the contract includes salary increases of 2.5% in year one of the contract and 2% each for the second and third years.

RIEA President Andrew Hains, Human Resources Director Egan Colbrese, and board president Gary Rowe said they were pleased with the negotiations that went into reaching the agreement and that they appreciated that the contract reflected what was best for students and the future of the district.