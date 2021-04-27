Rock Island-Milan School District extends superintendent's contract

In a split vote, Rock Island-Milan School Board members Tuesday approved a four-year contract for Superintendent Reginald Lawrence.
Board members Tiffany Stoner-Harris and Terell Williams voted against the contract. Before casting his no vote, Williams stated he fully supported Lawrence.
“I consider myself a process person,” Williams said. “I have issues with the process, not necessarily the outcome.”
All other board members voted yes for the motion that approved a performance-based contract from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2025. Further details on Lawrence’s contract were not available by deadline.
Board members also approved a three-year contract, through 2024, with the Rock Island Education Association. In addition to other agreed-upon terms, the contract includes salary increases of 2.5% in year one of the contract and 2% each for the second and third years.
RIEA President Andrew Hains, Human Resources Director Egan Colbrese, and board president Gary Rowe said they were pleased with the negotiations that went into reaching the agreement and that they appreciated that the contract reflected what was best for students and the future of the district.
Also Tuesday, the district recognized the service of board member Marji Boeye, who was absent from the meeting and who did not seek reelection. Board members who were elected to four-year terms on April 6 were then seated: newcomer Tracy Pugh and returning members Dave Rockwell, Williams and Rowe.
Following the swearing in of members, the board voted for Williams to serve as president and Michael Matherly to serve as vice president.
Board members also heard a proposed amended budget from Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith, who noted changes were related to CARES Act funding and expenditures. According to district documents, the district will receive $10 million in the second round of CARES funding, with dollars being used to update systems to improve building ventilation. Funds will also be used on a student information system, instructional contracts and supplies, and electrical contracts.
In other business, board members:
- Approved spending $520,400 for a Rock Island High School roof replacement contract with TOP Roofing, Wheaton, Ill.