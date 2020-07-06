Rock Island-Milan School District Head Start program to receive $2.7 million in federal funding

The Rock Island-Milan School District will receive $2.7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for its Head Start program.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, made the announcement in a press release Monday. Bustos is a member of the appropriations subcommittee that oversees HHS.
"As our communities are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, this investment in our children’s future is needed," Bustos said in a release. "Head Start programs effectively ensure that all of our young children get a strong educational foundation. I am excited to announce this award, so that families in Rock Island and Milan have the tools to prosper."
Nearly 300 children in the Rock Island-Milan School District's Head Start program will benefit from the grant. The program promotes school readiness of preschool children from low-income families. Students also are provided with health screenings, nutritious meals and mental health support.
The district's Head Start program operates out of the Horace Mann Early Learning Center, 3530 38th Ave., Rock Island, and runs August through May among 17 classrooms in eight buildings.
Head Start services are provided through 1,700 agencies in local communities across the country, impacting more than 1 million students. Head Start also provides families with housing assistance, continuing education programs and financial security support.
Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Reginald Lawrence could not be reached for comment.
