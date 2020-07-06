Rock Island-Milan School District Head Start program to receive $2.7 million in federal funding

The Rock Island-Milan School District will receive $2.7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for its Head Start program.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, made the announcement in a press release Monday. Bustos is a member of the appropriations subcommittee that oversees HHS.

"As our communities are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, this investment in our children’s future is needed," Bustos said in a release. "Head Start programs effectively ensure that all of our young children get a strong educational foundation. I am excited to announce this award, so that families in Rock Island and Milan have the tools to prosper."

Nearly 300 children in the Rock Island-Milan School District's Head Start program will benefit from the grant. The program promotes school readiness of preschool children from low-income families. Students also are provided with health screenings, nutritious meals and mental health support.