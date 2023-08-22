The Rock Island-Milan school board unanimously appointed Lanty McGuire as the district’s interim superintendent for second semester of the 2023-2024 school year.

The appointment came within a blanket motion during a board meeting Tuesday evening.

McGuire will assume the position on January 1, 2024, at a rate of $900 per day.

McGuire will be the third interim superintendent since the board's decision to terminate former superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence’s contract in April — a decision that both parties claim was mutual.

The appointment will bring McGuire out of retirement. He was the Moline-Coal Valley School District Superintendent from 2017 to 2019.

McGuire held an array of roles during his 24 years of service at Moline-Coal Valley. But he's no stranger to Rock Island-Milan schools — before his career at Moline, he was a teacher and dean for the district.

McGuire will take over from Alan Boucher, the district's first-semester interim superintendent.

A former superintendent at Sherrard and Mercer County School Districts, Boucher started his interim role at Rock Island-Milan in July.

Prior to this, he served as the principal at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services in Coal Valley.

McGuire's appointment won't be the district's first interim superintendent who is a former Moline-Coal Valley School District superintendent, as Boucher succeeded Dr. Cal Lee, who retired from MCVSD in 2012.

The Rock Island-Milan school board hired Lee in May to serve as interim superintendent through June 30, 2023.

Lawrence — whose contract was up for renewal in 2025 — served his final day with Rock Island-Milan schools in June. He and the board reached a $350,000 separation agreement.

Also on Tuesday night, the board held an informational planning session with School Exec Connect, the district's contracted superintendent search firm.

School Exec representatives gave an overview of their process moving forward and asked for the board's input on stakeholder engagement, public forums, district surveying and internal versus external candidates.

School Exec recommends scheduling public forums and focus groups for the superintendent search in early September. Information gathered from public forums, focus groups, surveys and stakeholders will be used to make a "profile" of ideal candidates for Rock Island-Milan schools.

School Exec plans to present this profile at the district's Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and use the document to recruit and interview candidates.

Applications for a full-time superintendent will come in late October. School Exec will interview and screen candidates before recommending five to seven to the board, proposing to do so on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

To view the full School Exec planning session, watch the meeting's livestream on the "Rock Island - Milan School District #41" YouTube channel.

