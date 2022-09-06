Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent gives annual State of the Schools address

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence delivered the Rock Island-Milan School District's annual State of the Schools address on Tuesday, highlighting district diversity and improvement projects.

The address took place during a joint Rock Island Rotary and Kiwanis Club meeting at the Quad-City Botanical Center.

Lawrence began with noting that they're in the third year of its 2025 "Pipeline to a Productive Future" strategic plan. He said the district looks forward to continuing to achieve the plan's priorities, despite disruptions from the pandemic.

After a 2021-2022 school year-in-review video, Lawrence listed highlights from last year.

"According to Niche.com, the Rock Island-Milan School District is the most diverse school district, not just in the Quad-Cities, in the state of Illinois," he said during the address. Niche pulls data from the U.S. Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics.

"When you walk through our hallways, this is what America looks like. We take that with pride," Lawrence said. "That means we have a responsibility to all of the students that set foot in our buildings."

Lawrence commended his district's "rockstar" staff for their work both inside and outside the classroom, boasted that Rock Island High School has the most National Merit Scholars in the area, and said the district hopes to expand the certified nursing assistant (CNA), welding and teaching career-pathway programs.

"We've been working on getting our students to the internship component," Lawrence said. "So, they'd take classes and would get to work in the field and gain some experience."

The district is exploring an educational-internship program, to encourage a teacher pipeline from within.

The district's high school graduation rate was 79% for the 2020-2021 year, up from the previous year. The district's strategic plan anticipates graduation rates to increase to over 80%.

"Our kids worked hard," Lawrence said. "Some had to take care of their families during this time. ... So just know the kids who walked across that stage last year, they earned it. We know the kids this year will earn it as well."

Lawrence closed his address by updating attendees on the district's past, current and future capital improvement projects.

Washington Junior High School completed a $2.1 million in renovations this year, which featured expansions to its cafeteria and implemented a secure entryway.

Expansions and renovations to Rock Island High School are underway; the project's $9.8 million budget is set to cover a cafeteria renovation, commons space addition, a secure entryway addition, new food service equipment and other site work.

One key future project will be the construction of an administration center. The $7.6 million project would include space for administrative offices and warehouse space in addition to 5,000 square feet for a district production kitchen, which Lawrence said, is the focus on the project.

To focus on safety, all school renovation projects include restructured secure entrances to limit access to buildings. Lawrence said the district has also installed security cameras, updated intercom systems, added a new District Safety Manager position and will add a new key-fob system to manage building access.

The projects are funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars, which he said allowed the district to offer summer-enrichment classes.

His address closed by acknowledging the success and strides of the district's arts and athletics programs, noting their group of all-state musicians.

Lawrence also thanked the district's community partners, namely the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation.

"They do it for the students and teachers. Anytime someone can bring you a check of over $150,000 to go back into the district, that's exciting," he said. "That's community involvement and engagement. They care about us."

Shiela Guse, a retired teacher from the district who attended the address as a member of the Rock Island Kiwanis, the district has a positive outlook.

"When I sub at some of the buildings, you walk in the hallways and you like being there."

Gary Rowe, who serves on the district's board of education, said he's proud of the district's diversity and innovation.

He listed the Advancing Via Individual Determination (AVID) program - which helps junior high and high-schoolers develop study habits and organizational skills - and the CNA program as examples.

"We have 100% pass rate on the CNA exam," Rowe said. "It's a great way for them see 'Is this right for me?'. We partner with Trinity's nursing school, so they get lots of instruction and hands-on experience there."

Rowe also noted the success of the district's partnership with Deere on their welding program.

"Rock Island-Milan schools work really hard to prepare students for what comes next, understanding that learning doesn't stop at high school," he said. "You have to go on to a profession and you have to learn how to learn, so you can be a successful citizen in coming decades."