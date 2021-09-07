Rock Island-Milan School District superintendent gives state of schools address

The Rock Island-Milan School District is trying to return to normal in spite of the pandemic, all while working to improve and expand.
On Tuesday Superintendent Reginald Lawrence gave the annual state of schools address — a snapshot and projections for the new school year and a synopsis of the previous school year.
Lawrence discussed the district’s strategic plan, capital projects, the upcoming budget and the impact of the pandemic.
“It’s our pipeline to a productive future is our theme this year,” he said of the strategic plan.
A pipeline is used to take raw materials and turn them into things that are needed for the community, he said.
“We pretty much see our school district in the same way,” Lawrence said. “We take those little kindergartners when they come in, we take them on that continuum to 12th Grade.”
Those students aren’t finished yet, but the district wants to make sure they are prepared to go on to something further, whether that is college, a business or something else, he said.
The plan is in its second year, he said. Implementation during the first year was hampered by COVID-19, but the district is now putting more focus on it.
The district's priorities include:
- Building respectful relationships through creating a positive climate of mutual trust and respect.
- Improving academic outcomes and closing achievement gaps by providing access to various kinds of assistance for students who need it.
- Improving operations by recruiting, retaining and developing a diverse staff.
The district also has capital projects planned or underway:
- The ongoing $2.1 million renovation of Washington Junior High which includes an expanded, renovated cafeteria.
- A planned, $9.8 million upgrade to Rock Island High School. It includes a cafeteria renovation and multiple additions.
The pending 2021-2022 district budget projects revenues of $71.89 million and expenditures of $71.84 million, according to the district.
District funds are expected to include a $32 million infusion of federal money meant to offset the problems caused by the coronavirus.
Rock Island-Milan schools have a face covering mandate in effect and make efforts to social distance, according to the district. It also has other mitigation strategies in place.
The district is working to implement the further state requirements for mitigating COVID-19’s spread, including the regular testing of unvaccinated staff.