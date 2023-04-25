The Rock Island-Milan School Board has unanimously voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

The board agreed to a $350,000 payout to Lawrence, whose contract was not up for renewal until 2025. The settlement is effective June 3.

In discussions following the vote, board member Gary Rowe said he did not agree with the decision to terminate Lawrence but said he accepted the will of the board.

Others said they thought the decision was made too quickly.

Retired Lincoln Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Taylor, who formerly held multiple administrative roles throughout Rock Island-Milan schools, said Lawrence’s ouster was done in haste, and the payout would be better used elsewhere in the district, such as investing in education, improving facilities and teacher training.

Board members went into a closed session around 7 p.m. Tuesday, returning to open session to disclose their decision about an hour later.

After a split vote to extend his contract in April of 2021, Lawrence was on a four-year, performance-based contract, which was not to expire until June 30, 2025.

Board members Terell Williams — who now serves as board president — and Tiffany Stoner-Harris voted against the last contract extension.

This story is developing.

