Rock Island-Milan school superintendent: A number of factors in play to decide to go with remote or blended classrooms

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence reviewed the myriad of factors the Rock Island-Milan district uses to determine if COVID-19 school closures are needed, stressing there is no one clear cut matrix.
Lawrence made his report to school board members Tuesday amid a full closure of the district that is scheduled to continue through Jan. 18. According to the district website, blended learning with students at school part-time, will resume for in-person students on Jan. 19 if the district deems it safe to do so.
Rock Island-Milan students began the year fully remotely on Aug. 6. Lawrence noted the district was one of the few to begin the year in such a way. In-person blended learning began Oct. 19. Before the entire district shifted to remote learning on Nov. 16, Rock Island High School closed on Nov. 4 because of rising COVID-19 numbers.
Per Lawrence’s report, as of Nov. 10 a total of 363 staff and students had been quarantined. The number of positive staff and students was reported as 33.
Lawrence said there were no specific statewide thresholds that determined whether a school district should move to full remote learning and much of the responsibility of making that decision rested at the local level.
“There’s no set number,” he said. “There are a number of factors that come into play for each individual school, each individual district.”
Lawrence said he was in weekly communication with the governor’s office, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Health Department, district leadership, neighboring superintendents and members of the board of education.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to that communication, Lawrence said the district reviews regional and community positivity rates, the speed of COVID-19 spread, the impact on teaching staff and whether there is a case or an outbreak in a school or classroom. Lawrence said an outbreak was now defined as five or more confirmed cases.
District notification procedures were also reviewed. Lawrence said a Remind message would be sent to the individual school in the event of a confirmed positive case. Additionally, a letter from the superintendent regarding notification and further directions is placed on the school website. Notification efforts are coordinated with the county health department.
“We wish it was as easy as having a simple matrix,” Lawrence said. “Right now, with our positive rates being over 21%, we still have some schools that are open (in the state).”
Lawrence said Tuesday the district’s goal was to reopen doors to students Jan. 19 and to hopefully keep those doors open for the rest of the year.
Board members Terell Williams posed several questions regarding closures and stated conditions probably would not be any different in January when students were due to return. He asked about the transitions from blended and remote learning, noting it is not a seamless or easy process.
Lawrence said he agreed transitions were not easy, and he said the district would continue monitoring the situation, consulting with others and surveying families.
In other business, board members:
- Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.
- Approved the purchase of 400 Chromebooks at a cost of $299 each from 2NDGEAR, Costa Mesa, California. The total cost is $120,244.87, and CARES Act funding will be used for the purchase.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!