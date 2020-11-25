Rock Island-Milan school superintendent: A number of factors in play to decide to go with remote or blended classrooms

Lawrence said he was in weekly communication with the governor’s office, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Health Department, district leadership, neighboring superintendents and members of the board of education.

In addition to that communication, Lawrence said the district reviews regional and community positivity rates, the speed of COVID-19 spread, the impact on teaching staff and whether there is a case or an outbreak in a school or classroom. Lawrence said an outbreak was now defined as five or more confirmed cases.

District notification procedures were also reviewed. Lawrence said a Remind message would be sent to the individual school in the event of a confirmed positive case. Additionally, a letter from the superintendent regarding notification and further directions is placed on the school website. Notification efforts are coordinated with the county health department.

“We wish it was as easy as having a simple matrix,” Lawrence said. “Right now, with our positive rates being over 21%, we still have some schools that are open (in the state).”

Lawrence said Tuesday the district’s goal was to reopen doors to students Jan. 19 and to hopefully keep those doors open for the rest of the year.