Rock Island-Milan schools approve building bids

In a special meeting Wednesday, Rock Island-Milan board members green-lit more than $1.5 million in bids for the new administration center, warehouse and production kitchen. Administrators said they would get started placing orders for the project this week.

Board members voted unanimously to approve low base bids for three contracts for the project. A $667,578 contract was awarded to Treiber Construction for building concrete and a $670,246 contract was awarded to Bush Construction for pre-engineered metal building materials (PEMB). A third contract for $213,140 was awarded to K&V Steel Erectors for erection of the building.

The work, funded through district reserves and bond sales proceeds, is scheduled to begin this summer.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith said the project was being bid in phases because of the long lead times required for the delivery of some of the materials. This first phase includes the building concrete, the pre-engineered metal structure and the erection of the building.

According to district documents, the project is under estimated budgets by $113,836.

Beckwith said he expected to return to the board in late August with bids for all the other needed trades, furnishings and all of the finish work for the project.