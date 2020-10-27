Rock Island-Milan schools approve nearly $3M for Washington Junior High improvements

School board members Tuesday approved $2.93 million in bids for improvements at Washington Junior High School. The renovation and cafeteria expansion project, previously estimated at $2.1 million, now includes funding for a canopy connector, new flooring and a roof replacement.

Construction Manager Bill Bruce of Bush Construction told Rock Island-Milan board members that crews would break ground on the project as soon as possible, as early as next week. The project is expected to be completed by summer of 2021, but Bruce said crews will push to get as much work done before the weather turns.

That push will be particularly focused on the roof replacement. Board members approved the alternate bid of $760,112 for that work. Bruce said sometimes the adhesives required for the roof membrane required certain temperatures. Any work that cannot be completed this season will be finished in the spring, he said.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith said board members were alerted at the prior meeting that the roof was “needing desperate repair” and cost estimates ranged from $700,000 to $850,000. Beckwith said, upon further review, it was determined there was significant damage to the underlayment and a complete roof replacement was needed.