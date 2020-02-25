Rock Island-Milan schools name new principal for Thomas Jefferson: Dorian Maag

Substantial completion is expected for both junior highs and the lower level field house by the end of July. The upper level of the field house is expected to be substantially completed by the end of August. According to the presentation, the field house bleachers will be motorized and the junior high bleachers will be manual.

The largest project in scope is the Rock Island High School production kitchen and cafeteria project, budgeted at $6.4 million, and the commons and controlled entry, budgeted at $5.8 million. Legat presented renderings for the high school improvements and said the drawings are “conceptual” at this time. Board members posed questions about the necessity and benefits of completing the production kitchen and cafeteria simultaneously.

Work for these projects is anticipated to begin in March 2021.

The board also discussed the controlled entry and expanded cafeteria at Washington Junior High. The budget is $2.1 million, the district hopes to see construction from November 2020 to August 2021.

Legat also discussed options for renovations to the current pool configuration at the high school. The new approximate budget for pool upgrades and locker room renovations is $3 million.

In other business, board members: