Rock Island-Milan schools name new principal for Thomas Jefferson: Dorian Maag

Rock Island-Milan school board members approved a new Thomas Jefferson principal Tuesday. Board members also approved issuing $17 million in general obligation bonds and discussed construction budgets and timelines with Legat Architects representatives.
School board members voted to approve the hiring of Dorian Maag to serve as Thomas Jefferson Elementary principal, beginning July 1. Maag’s salary will be $108,400.95. She has worked at different levels of education and earned her PhD from the University of Iowa in 2017.
Prior to the vote to approve Maag, board member Terell Williams expressed concerns about the district's practice of hiring external candidates at the risk of losing internal candidates. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said the hiring process was extensive and aimed at finding the best candidate. Lawrence said he is supportive of both external and internal candidates.
Board members also held a public hearing and voted to issue general obligation bonds of $17 million for altering, repairing and equipping school buildings and facilities and improving school sites.
District administrators and representatives from Legat Architects provided a construction update to board members on several projects.
The district hopes to move forward quickly bidding for bleacher improvements at Edison and Washington junior high schools as well as the Rock Island High School Field House. The project has a budget of $2.2 million and the architects hope to approve bids in March. It is expected bleacher delivery will take 15 weeks.
Substantial completion is expected for both junior highs and the lower level field house by the end of July. The upper level of the field house is expected to be substantially completed by the end of August. According to the presentation, the field house bleachers will be motorized and the junior high bleachers will be manual.
The largest project in scope is the Rock Island High School production kitchen and cafeteria project, budgeted at $6.4 million, and the commons and controlled entry, budgeted at $5.8 million. Legat presented renderings for the high school improvements and said the drawings are “conceptual” at this time. Board members posed questions about the necessity and benefits of completing the production kitchen and cafeteria simultaneously.
Work for these projects is anticipated to begin in March 2021.
The board also discussed the controlled entry and expanded cafeteria at Washington Junior High. The budget is $2.1 million, the district hopes to see construction from November 2020 to August 2021.
Legat also discussed options for renovations to the current pool configuration at the high school. The new approximate budget for pool upgrades and locker room renovations is $3 million.
In other business, board members:
– Heard public comment from Melissa Greenwood who asked if the district is making progress to improve student safety on 17th Street, where she said her student was previously struck.
– Board members moved to a closed session to hear additional public comment regarding an unnamed individual.
– Approved awarding the turf replacement contract for the Rock Island High School stadium project to Field Turf, Glen Ellyn, IL, at a cost of $479,868.66.