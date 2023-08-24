To beat the heat, some Rock Island-Milan schools both dismissed early and cancelled classes this week — a decision prompted by ongoing, districtwide HVAC upgrades.

Due to these upgrades causing significant portions of Rock Island High School, Eugene Field and Ridgewood Elementary Schools to be without cool air, these three buildings were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

Rock Island Center for Math and Sciences (RICMS) would join this group on Wednesday — this time, because of an unforeseen clog in an HVAC unit — and the district cancelled classes at the high school and RICMS on Thursday.

The first phase of district HVAC upgrades were board approved in June of 2021, carried out using federal ESSER money.

At the high school, this included heating the fieldhouse, small gym and auditorium. Air conditioning upgrades were also added to the auditorium.

The district started the process to replace the high school's chillers in July, 2022, upon learning they were irreparable, district spokeswoman Beth Marsoun said.

"Before the chillers could be ordered, funding had to be secured," she said. "The district started the process for bonding against the 1% sales tax revenue."

Phase 3 — which includes replacing the chillers at Rocky and HVAC upgrades at Washington Jr. High School and Rock Island Academy — was approved by the school board on Sept. 13, 2022, along with the sale of these bonds.

"We knew it was a 40 to 62-week lead time when they were ordered," said district chief financial officer Jen Barton. "We were hoping it was going to be sooner … I know our contractor (WHO) was working with the manufacturer to get them here as quickly as they can."

Still, the lengthy lead times are a product of COVID-era supply chain confines, and Barton said the district's HVAC contractor, Performance Services, has been great to work in the meantime.

"(The high school) has a temporary unit outside that they put in for us, to try and get some cooling down within the school," she said. "It just can't keep up with the temperatures there are right now."

Rocky's HVAC project won't be complete until November, Marsoun said, as the remaining chiller ships after Oct. 4.

While Marsoun said the district, "completely understands" frustrations with the air conditioning this week, she said weather-related circumstances aren't cut-and-dry.

"Especially for heat; We haven't had a heat release, or had to close for heat, for a very long time," she said. "So we kind of have to look at each school individually when its happening … With this, we were walking in buildings and taking temperatures with temperature guns, saying 'This is not acceptable.'"

Barton and her team have also purchased portable air conditioners for rooms that may be uncomfortable amidst the replacements, Marsoun said.

"So they've really been working their tails off all week, at all hours," she said. "To make sure our students continue to get the education they deserve."

Rocky senior Asa Mahn said he was fortunate with classes this week.

"All but one of my classes has been cool," he said. "As I understand it, though, this has not been the case for every student."

This week's modified schedule has resulted in, "very little learning time" for some classes, Mahn said.

"Because of the 1:30 dismissal, we had no 7th and 8th period classes on Monday and Wednesday and no 1st and 2nd period classes on Tuesday," he said. "Students typically spend over four hours a week in each class; This week, 7th and 8th period teachers will see their students for a grand total of 75 minutes."

Despite the circumstances, Mahn highlighted the care he and peers have felt from teachers.

"Teachers are encouraging students to stay hydrated and safe, and are working diligently to ensure that we continue to learn despite these unideal conditions," he said. "Many have even brought their own fans to school."

Phases 1 and 2 of the district's sweeping HVAC project covered seven schools, plus the aforementioned portions at the high school.

By the time Phase 3 is complete, the district will have invested more than $27 million in HVAC upgrades, Barton said.

Slated for next summer, the project's final phase will replace the HVAC systems at Ridgewood, Eugene Field and Earl Hanson Elementary Schools.

"At this time, Ridgewood has two rooftop air conditioning units down and Eugene Field has one rooftop air conditioning unit down – which is causing the current issue," Marsoun said.