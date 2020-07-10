Rock Island-Milan Schools parents concerned about Return to Learn survey

The surveys, which are available on rimsd41.org through 5 p.m. July 13, ask for input from students, parents/guardians and staff.

The parent survey asks if they would send their child back to school under current state guidelines. It also asks parents if they would support adjusting the start date for the year to Aug. 14, with dates made up over the fall intersession; or if they support pushing the start date to Sept. 8. In the latter, those 25 days would be made up over fall and March intersession and extend the school year into June.

Parents also have the option to indicate they would not support a calendar change, which would mean staff would report to work July 30 and July 31 and students would begin Aug. 3.

Parent Jennie Newberry said she was confused about the survey’s limited scope and said she wished it addressed remote learning options for parents who are uncomfortable sending their children. She said the survey also did not address the possibility of a blended model of in-person and remote instruction and it did not explain the reasons for considering modifying the start date.

“Since none of us know what the future holds during this pandemic, I feel this left more questions than answers to be had by the types of questions being asked in the surveys,” Newberry said.