Rock Island-Milan schools pick 20th Street and 7th Avenue for office building, warehouse, kitchen

Board member Terell Williams asked Tuesday for more information about why the Franklin site was not more seriously considered.

Lawrence restated his concerns about traffic congestion and said he definitely has interest in creating something that would be beneficial for students in the future on the Franklin site that has sat vacant for more than 25 years. As one idea, he said, a technical education center located at the Franklin field could be really impactful for students who live nearby. Comparatively, he said, very few students would access the central office building.

“I definitely have some ideas that I would like to put forward to benefit our students,” Lawrence said.

Board member Dave Rockwell said he was fully supportive of opting for the 20th Street location, but he also acknowledges Williams’ point that the Franklin site has been sitting empty for so many years. Rockwell said once the district got the project complete, it could move forward to put something at the Franklin site that would be accessible for students.

“I want to put something down there that’s exciting,” Rockwell said. “I don’t know what that is.”