Rock Island-Milan schools pick 20th Street and 7th Avenue for office building, warehouse, kitchen

After months of consideration, Rock Island-Milan School Board members agreed Tuesday the best place for a new central office building is downtown at 20th Street and 7th Avenue.
Board members voted to approve the $7.6 million project that is set to include 15,000 square feet for administration offices, 15,000 square feet for warehouse space and 5,000 square feet for a production kitchen. All present board members approved the choice, with board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris absent.
The district will use reserves from the operations and maintenance fund and working cash fund to pay for the project.
Previously the district was set to include the production kitchen as part of a $12.2 million high school project that also included a secure entry, a new administrative suite, cafeteria/commons renovation and addition and sitework upgrades.
The district has discussed the new facility at several board meetings and held a community forum Monday to seek public input, particularly regarding the planned location. The 20th Street and 7th Avenue site is next to the former Lincoln school site where the current production kitchen operates. The district also considered the Franklin field site at 9th Street and 12th Avenue.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence told board members, after much consideration it was his recommendation to opt for the 20th Street site because of it being centrally located and that opting for that site will not bring traffic congestion to a residential area. Part of the reason administrators said they wanted to break the production kitchen project off from the high school project was that it would bring additional traffic to the high school.
Board member Terell Williams asked Tuesday for more information about why the Franklin site was not more seriously considered.
Lawrence restated his concerns about traffic congestion and said he definitely has interest in creating something that would be beneficial for students in the future on the Franklin site that has sat vacant for more than 25 years. As one idea, he said, a technical education center located at the Franklin field could be really impactful for students who live nearby. Comparatively, he said, very few students would access the central office building.
“I definitely have some ideas that I would like to put forward to benefit our students,” Lawrence said.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he was fully supportive of opting for the 20th Street location, but he also acknowledges Williams’ point that the Franklin site has been sitting empty for so many years. Rockwell said once the district got the project complete, it could move forward to put something at the Franklin site that would be accessible for students.
“I want to put something down there that’s exciting,” Rockwell said. “I don’t know what that is.”
Rockwell said the district should consult with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Executive Director Jerry Jones and other stakeholders of that neighborhood to determine what would be of best use. He said he believed it’s important to ask those stakeholders, not tell them, about what the area needed.
Williams said it was important for the district to invest in the west end of town to show its commitment to that area.
In other business, board members:
- Voted to approve a contract with Paul Forbes at a cost not to exceed $10,000 to continue the district’s cultural competence training. Administrators said the contract was focused on implicit bias.
- Approved several board policy updates.
- Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.