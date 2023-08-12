Rock Island-Milan schools will continue to provide breakfast and lunch at no charge to students this year.

This comes as the district announced Wednesday it would continue participating in the Community Eligibility Provision for the 2023-2024 school year.

This applies to all district elementary and junior high schools, alongside Rock Island High School.

Established by federal law, the CEP is an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals for local educational agencies or schools with higher levels of low-income students.

All students enrolled in CEP schools can participate in the program, and all breakfast and lunch meals follow United States Department of Agriculture guidelines.