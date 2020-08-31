Rock Island-Milan schools to continue with remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island-Milan students will continue with remote learning at least through Oct. 2.

The district announced the decision to continue with remote learning through the remainder of the first quarter on Monday, Aug. 31. Before the district’s Oct. 5 intersession break, parents will once again be asked to submit a commitment form to indicate their preference for blended or full-remote learning for the second quarter. The district plans to send a commitment form to families each quarter.

In Monday’s letter to parents, the district states the decision to continue with remote learning was not made lightly and was based on data from the Rock Island County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“In order to keep students, staff and families safe, it was determined that continuing with full remote learning for the rest of the quarter was the best decision,” Superintendent Reginald Lawrence wrote. “... Please know that the safety of your children will always be our top priority.”

Meal distribution will continue on Mondays and Thursdays at all of the school buildings, including the afternoon distribution from 3:30 to 5:30 at Edison and Washington junior high schools.

More information about the district’s meal distribution, internet access and other resources available to families can be found at rimsd41.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0