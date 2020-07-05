Rock Island-Milan schools to launch African American Parent Advisory Council

Parents and guardians of African American students in the Rock Island-Milan School District are being invited to join in the launch of the African American Parent Advisory Council.

Council creator Tiffany Stoner-Harris, district parent and a board of education member, said her aim is to create a safe space for parents, guardians and caregivers of African American students to connect and increase district engagement.

“Really the council should be a place for parents to be able to gain an understanding of district practices and use that information to see how do we decrease systematic barriers,” Stoner-Harris said. “How do we create positive, specific interventions and approaches.”

She said those barriers may be hard to name, but part of the council’s mission is to give parents a voice and help them identify the problems that may be in their student’s way and preventing them from performing at the highest levels.

She said Black students make up the second largest student group for Rock Island-Milan and they are also the population that quite often falls into the lower tiers in terms of proficiency. According to Illinois Report Card data, the district’s 2019 racial diversity was 42 percent white students and 31 percent Black. Hispanic students made up 12.5 percent of the district.