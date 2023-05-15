The Rock Island-Milan School District will offer free breakfast and lunch for area students from Monday, June 5, to Thursday, June 29.

Students under the age of 18 can participate in these services, regardless of income level or school district.

Meals will be served at Edison Jr. High School — located on 4141 9th St. in Rock Island — with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Students must consume all meals on site.

For additional questions, contact the district's nutrition services department at (309)-793-5900, ext. 10216.

