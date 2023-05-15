The
Rock Island-Milan School District will offer free breakfast and lunch for area students from Monday, June 5, to Thursday, June 29.
Students under the age of 18 can participate in these services, regardless of income level or school district.
Meals will be served at
Edison Jr. High School — located on 4141 9th St. in Rock Island — with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Students must consume all meals on site.
For additional questions, contact the district's nutrition services department at (309)-793-5900, ext. 10216.
Maggi Voss a 7th grade teacher at Earl Hanson helps to handout meals at Earl Hanson as the Rock Island schools provide meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Mark Sabbag a 2nd grade teacher at Frances Willard hands a food bag to Gretchen Spaeth of Rock Island as she drives through the France Willard parking lot during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Carissa Boyd a 4th grade teacher at Frances Willard hands a Chromebook to parent Sioban Durruthy during the Rock Island schools handing out meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch during drive up at various schools, Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Beth Raygor, Special Education teacher at Earl Hanson fills a bag with milk cartons during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Margo Davis with Earl Hanson Elementary in Rock Island, brings out a Chromebook for a parent to pick uo during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Blake Field waits in his vehicle as Maggi Voss seventh-grade teacher at Earl Hanson Elementary places a bag of food in the passenger window during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Amy Verstraete first grade teacher at Earl Hanson Elementary provides a Chromebook to a parent during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools, Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Teachers a Frances Willard Elementary fill bags with food and present them to drivers during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Kim McClellan and Mark Sabbag teachers at Frances Willard Elementary load a vehicle with food during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits, consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch, through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Teachers a Frances Willard Elementary fill bags with food and present them to drivers during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
John Dierickx and Mark Sabbag help fill the back of a vehicle at Frances Willard Elementary school during the Rock Island schools providing meal kits, consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch, through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
Rock Island schools providing meal kits consisting of 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch through drive up at various schools Thursday, April. 9 in Rock Island and Milan.
