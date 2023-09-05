Sporting a stripped red-and-gold tie, Interim Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Alan Boucher gave the 28th annual 'State of the Schools' address on Tuesday, surrounded by Rock Island City officials, district staff and community members.

In the flowery, lush QC Botanical Center, Boucher gave the address at a joint meeting for the Rock Island Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs.

First noting "unbelievable school pride" within the district, he began by recapping the 2022-23 school year — including ongoing updates to Rock Island-Milan's 2025 Strategic Plan, which prioritizes "Respectful Relationships," "Equity & Opportunity for Success" and "Enhance and Improve Operations."

On these fronts, Boucher touted a district equity audit slated for November, which American Institutes for Research will conduct in November.

"So that we can find some root causes for the (equity) gaps that exist," he said in the address. "Then we'll come up with strategies for being able to address them."

The district will begin the process for new strategic plan within the next year, Boucher said, also reporting, "healthy" school district data, in areas of enrollment, attendance, staffing and diversity.

Rock Island-Milan Fast Facts Enrollment: 6,161 students to date for the 2023-24 school year. Last school year's enrollment landed at 6,060. Attendance: Last school year (2022-23) recorded a rate of almost 88%, roughly a two-percent increase from the 2021-2022 school year. Teacher retention: 95.6% from 2022-23 school year English Language Learners (ELL): Over 800 students to date for 2023-24 school year. Last school year, 780 students utilized ELL services. Languages spoken: More than 30 Diversity: According to Niche.com, Rock Island-Milan is the second most diverse school district in Illinois.

Boucher recognized various new district engagement initiatives, such as parent liaisons, P.I.E. (Partners in Education) and family community engagement teams.

On academics, he nodded to increased honors-level courses via the district's AVID (Advance Via Individual Determination) program, which focuses on college readiness.

At Rock Island High School, Boucher touted, "a lot going on" with career and technical education (CTE) — citing partnerships to offer paid welding and nursing internships, educational internships and the QC Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship.

Boucher closed the 2022-23 recap with an overview of recent capital improvements — many of which geared toward school safety, such as: secure entrances for each building, adding 103 security cameras district-wide, installing electronic key fob systems to all schools, intercom upgrades and cybersecurity protection.

Other notable 2022-23 facility projects included:

A new entrance and addition to Rocky, alongside a renovated cafeteria and student commons area

A new central administration office, warehouse and district production kitchen

Continued, "Phase 3" HVAC upgrades to all district buildings

While the district still has no firm timeline for Rocky's pool renovation, Boucher doesn't plan to defer action before his interim contract expires.

"I think this month, I'll be presenting information to the board that they can use in their decision-making about the pool," he said. "That's one of my goals, for the pool to be addressed."

Recent facility upgrades was a key takeaway from Tuesday's address for Monta Ponsetto, executive director of the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF).

"How fancy and nice, but there's another element to it, which shows students that there is an investment in them," she said. "I think that does a lot for the students, just realizing that they're valued, you know, things are being addressed and that there's some care being taken with the high school, and schools they attend."

Ponsetto hopes the district continues engaging the community in these areas, alongside "embracing" its diverse English Language Learners population.

Acknowledging district staff, athletics and arts, Boucher also thanked RIMEF, which awarded a record $205,576.27 in annual PRIME (Promoting Rock Island-Milan Education) to district teachers and instructors.

He then announced the district's 2023-24 focus: attendance and behavior.

Student behavior has been an ongoing concern for many district parents and families, particularly as schools nationwide continue to navigate the adverse effects of COVID-era isolation.

"Guiding students with behavioral items seems to be something that is important, and that is getting better (in Rock Island-Milan)," Ponsetto said. "Last year, it showed (students) needed some help, and need some extra guidance."

In addressing student behavior moving forward, Boucher said the district will continue to evaluate its Positive Behavior Intervention Supports (PBIS) programming.

"Because we're trying to get away from having a punitive, or 'glass-half-empty' approach, and more of a 'glass-half-full' approach … creating a positive climate," he said.

At the high school, this includes gathering and processing students who may be "lagging behind" in-between class periods.

"So instead of just getting them back to class, we take them to another spot to find out, 'Why were you in the hall still?' What is going on, and what can we do to make sure you're on time for the next class?'," Boucher said. "So we're doing strategies like like that throughout the school day, in different buildings to just create an atmosphere where the kids don't feel like they can get away with things."

This year, he also said Rock Island-Milan schools will focus on enforcing no-cell phone policies.

On Aug. 22 the school board held a Committee of the Whole to discuss student behavior — many parents and attendees calling for clearer, district-wide expectations and a return to having School Resource Officers (SROs).

The district is finalizing contractual details with the Rock Island Police Department (RIPD) for an SRO, Boucher said, and has already identified an officer to employ.

"We both want the same thing," he said of the RIPD. "I think it's just a matter of time, and we're hoping even just a week or two. As soon as all the paperwork is in place, then we'll be able to have that (SRO) start and operate in that paradigm."

Moving forward, he hopes to gather "good data" from the district's upcoming equity audit.

"That's something we want to get done before Christmas," Boucher said. "We're off to a great school year. Student behaviors are improved so far, and we hope that continues. There's good spirit among the staff, everyone seems to be positive and solution-oriented — I'm sure good things will come of that."

Lanty McGuire will succeed Boucher as Rock Island-Milan's interim superintendent on Jan 1, 2024.