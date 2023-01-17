 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island-Milan students awarded at annual MLK Day celebration

Three Rock Island-Milan students were recognized at this week's celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., earning college scholarships and praise for expressing ideas for social change.  

Rocky seniors Erriea Bea and Ntiebuwayo Leya were awarded the M.L. Lockhart and the Commit to Diversity Achievement Award scholarships, respectfully. The annual service and ceremony took place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island on Monday.

The $2,000 Lockhart scholarship is offered to Rocky seniors demonstrating financial need with a GPA of 2.5 or above. Students must be accepted into a college or university in order to apply. Bea exceeded criteria, with a 3.88 GPA on top of participating in basketball and bowling at Rocky. She intends to study nursing or pediatrics at Southern Illinois University. 

The Lockhart scholarship aims to encourage Rocky students, especially those who have participated or volunteered at the King Center, to further their education and raise community awareness of the importance of academic achievement. 

In partnership with Black Hawk College, the Commit to Diversity Achievement Award is a two-year tuition waiver given to a Rocky student who is enrolled at Black Hawk with a minimum 2.5 GPA. After earning her associate's degree at Black Hawk, Leya plans to transfer to Northern Illinois University as a business major.

Rock Island-Milan district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said she earned the award for her commitment to diversity, culture and excellence.

"I am beyond blessed to receive this scholarship," Leya said Monday. "I want to thank God above all for this opportunity; I want to thank my family, whose been there for me all these years and brought us to America from Africa to be able to receive an education. I'm grateful that I'm able to make my parents proud."  

Upon receiving the scholarship, Leya must complete 30 hours of volunteer service, including the MLK Center's Summer Day Camp and maintain "good academic standing" while attending Black Hawk. She must also attend scheduled meetings with Dr. Amy Maxiener, vice president for instruction, whom Leya also thanked on-stage after accepting the award. 

Leo Braddy, a sixth-grader at Rock Island Center for Math & Science, won the annual Youth Expression Contest, incorporating this year's theme of  “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle” into an essay titled "We Must Change." 

"We need change, because it does not matter if we're black or white, and the same goes for what religions we practice. What really matters is what our heart says," Braddy said while presenting his essay Monday. "We have to stand for change, not as hundreds of people, but as one … If we do not use our voice, Dr. King, then change will not happen. We have to work together as one. This change that we talk of does not come fast, but takes years of continuous love for all. It must be an overflowing love that seeks nothing in return."  

The Youth Expression Contest gives local students a platform, encouraging them to express their views about relevant social issues.

Those who couldn't make it Monday can view the full memorial service and awards celebration on the "MLK Center Rock Island" YouTube channel. 

