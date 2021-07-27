Rock Island-Milan students head back to school Monday

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he is feeling calm and collected as the Rock Island-Milan School District prepares to be among the first in the area to welcome students back to classrooms for yet another school year impacted by COVID-19.
Lawrence on Tuesday reported to school board members on the district’s plans to keep students and staff healthy and the measures that will be taken to try to ensure the school doors remain open all year long.
Last school year, Rock Island-Milan students attended remotely and on a hybrid schedule due to the pandemic. Lawrence said he is excited and ready to welcome back students on Aug. 2 for five days a week of full-day instruction, but he knows the district will need to remain vigilant.
“We really have to be fluid, have to be ready to pivot on any given notice,” he said. “... We just have to be flexible, we ask families to be flexible.”
Although guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health continues to funnel down and as infection rates change within the community, Lawrence said the district will keep a consistent focus on making decisions that prioritize what is in the best interest of the children and staff of the district.
In a special letter to the community Monday, Lawrence announced he was recommending the district begin the school year with masks for all students in the elementary buildings, which would be in accordance with the latest CDC guidance. Masks at the junior highs and high school would be strongly recommended, but not required. Lawrence said he strongly recommended everyone get vaccinated or wear a mask.
The district’s 2021-2022 safety plan also calls for continued temperature checks and symptom screenings, social distancing, extensive building cleaning, and maintaining quarantine space at each school.
Lawrence said he anticipates less than 1 percent of district students will receive remote instruction this school year due to changing state requirements that prioritizes in-person instruction. Those seeking remote instruction will be required to prove medical need and will be taught by district teachers through Google Classroom, Lawrence said.
In addition to planning health-focused measures, Lawrence said the district is also turning its attention to ensuring social-emotional supports and academic resources are in place.
In other business Tuesday, board members:
– Heard a report from board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris, who said the community is in crisis regarding struggling young black boys and young Black men. She said some young Black students are “dying, or being killed, or ending up in jail or prison shortly after their time in the district,” and she pleaded that the district consider how it can better serve and prepare them.
– Heard public comment from Travis Swanson, who advocated against a mask mandate in the school district. He said the burden of mask wearing should not be placed on students and that the masks are a distraction from learning.