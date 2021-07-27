Rock Island-Milan students head back to school Monday

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he is feeling calm and collected as the Rock Island-Milan School District prepares to be among the first in the area to welcome students back to classrooms for yet another school year impacted by COVID-19.

Lawrence on Tuesday reported to school board members on the district’s plans to keep students and staff healthy and the measures that will be taken to try to ensure the school doors remain open all year long.

Last school year, Rock Island-Milan students attended remotely and on a hybrid schedule due to the pandemic. Lawrence said he is excited and ready to welcome back students on Aug. 2 for five days a week of full-day instruction, but he knows the district will need to remain vigilant.

“We really have to be fluid, have to be ready to pivot on any given notice,” he said. “... We just have to be flexible, we ask families to be flexible.”

Although guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health continues to funnel down and as infection rates change within the community, Lawrence said the district will keep a consistent focus on making decisions that prioritize what is in the best interest of the children and staff of the district.