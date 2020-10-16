Rock Island-Milan students returning to classrooms part time on Monday

Students of the Rock Island-Milan School District are scheduled to return to the classroom Monday, though they will not be doing so full time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has been instructing its students in an all-virtual format for the first quarter, but on Friday said it was switching to a mixed virtual/traditional model for the second quarter for students whose families selected it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district said it would be following Illinois and local health guidelines. Classrooms have been rearranged to allow for distance between students, and face coverings will be required for employees and students. Students will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms before going to class.

Areas for screening symptoms and hand sanitizer stations are among the other measures that the district said will be in place.

Meal service will continue for both hybrid students and those whose families have elected to continue fully remote learning.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.