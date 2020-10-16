 Skip to main content
Rock Island-Milan students returning to classrooms part time on Monday
Students of the Rock Island-Milan School District are scheduled to return to the classroom Monday, though they will not be doing so full time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has been instructing its students in an all-virtual format for the first quarter, but on Friday said it was switching to a mixed virtual/traditional model for the second quarter for students whose families selected it.

The district said it would be following Illinois and local health guidelines. Classrooms have been rearranged to allow for distance between students, and face coverings will be required for employees and students. Students will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms before going to class.

Areas for screening symptoms and hand sanitizer stations are among the other measures that the district said will be in place.

Meal service will continue for both hybrid students and those whose families have elected to continue fully remote learning.

